Popular Scottsdale pizzeria plans to replace Bergie’s

A popular Scottsdale pizzeria-bar that has three Texas locations and one in Miami is planning to open a venue on the site of the old Bergie’s Coffee in the Heritage District.
Bottled Blonde Pizzeria + Beer Garden said in a release that it hopes to begin construction early next year of a two-story restaurant with rooftop patio at 309 N. Gilbert Road, just north of Topo and Joe’s Real BBQ.
Bottled Blonde opened in 2014 in one half of a former Old Town Scottsdale disco and has since opened venues in Dallas, Houston and Fort Worth.
Owner Evening Entertainment Group also is building a $50 million entertainment venue in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip across from the Ballagio Hotel.
Founded by husband-and-wife team Les and Diane Corieri, Evening Entertainment Group also owns the Sandbar restaurant in SanTan Village.
Bottled Blonde was described by Miami newspaper as a concept that “embodies the couple’s version of a ‘high-energy’ establishment that offers up a sports bar, Italian-themed lunch and dinner menus, and a late-night venue under one roof.”
Town design approval is likely needed, though a spokeswoman for Bottled Blonde did not reply to a question about the timetable for beginning that process.
Her release said, “Bottled Blonde Gilbert will be housed inside a soaring, custom-built two-story space crowned with a retractable-rooftop patio.
“Featuring a full-service restaurant, bar and beer garden, Bottled Blonde will also be a hub for sports and entertainment thanks to the expansive space decked out with oversized TVs, and state-of-the-art light and sound installations.”
The rooftop deck at its Scottsdale location is about 1,900 square feet.
The concept’s menu is headed by Chef Joe Absolor and features modern Italian favorites, including gourmet pizzas and other specialties as well as a long list of craft cocktails.
It also boasts “a sharable section that keeps the party going with a Mimosa Tower built around three bottles of bubbly, the 128-ounce Beer Tower, and a signature bottle service experience.”
The climate-controlled rooftop patio will be covered with a retractable sun sail system.
Heading up design is the Dalke Design Group, which the release said has “worked to ensure an ideal fit within the Heritage District while collaborating with renowned acoustic engineers to ensure the good times stay within the four walls.:
“We’re honored to bring Bottled Blonde to the East Valley, and have been looking for just the right space in downtown Gilbert for several years now,” Les Corieri said.
“We love what Joe Johnston has pioneered out here, and are looking forward to joining other incredible operators like Upward Projects and Fox Restaurant Concepts to continue leveling up the East Valley experience.”
“I can’t wait to invite everyone over for some pizza and pints, kicking back at the communal tables watching the big game and soaking in the good vibes.”
WagsCap Food Services of Lehi, Utah, is also a partner in the project.