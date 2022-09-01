While pool ownership has a lot of perks, there are serious risks and potential liabilities a pool owner can face should an accident happen.
According to Lendingtree.com, Phoenix ranks #1 in the country for share of homes with pools, with 32.7%.
As a homeowner, most of us don’t think twice about having a pool. But we should. Accident prevention is key so you aren’t faced with a personal injury lawsuit should something occur.
Here are a few things to consider:
Premise liability applies. Since a pool is physically on your home’s property, it is considered part of the property and premise liability rules apply should someone get injured using your pool. This means that pool owners must keep up on maintenance and warn guests of any potentials dangers that may not be visible or obvious.
Slippery patios or decks. The Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled that, as a matter of law, homeowners have no duty to warn invitees of the danger of water around a swimming pool.
But a homeowner can be liable if the patio surrounding the pool was painted with glossy enamel paint, making the patio more slippery, and if the homeowners were aware that others slipped on the patio but did not warn guest(s).
Must be enclosed. Any residence with a swimming pool, where one or more children are under the age of six live in the residence, must be enclosed with a minimum of a 5-foot-high wall, gate, fence or barrier, and it must be at least 20 inches from the edge of the pool. Additionally, it must be self-closing or self-latching.
Homeowners insurance can help. A homeowners insurance policy can cover repair to your pool if the damage is one of the risks stated in your policy. More importantly, your homeowner’s policy typically has liability coverage which can help if a guest is injured at your pool and any medical or legal costs are incurred.
Sometimes pool owners may opt to add an umbrella policy that provides liability coverage beyond the limits of your homeowners policy. You should always tell your insurer that you have a pool, to make sure you have the adequate amount of coverage.
Diving boards add risk. Many homeowner insurance companies will no longer write coverage if a diving board is present on the property.
Proper permits. It’s a good idea to hire a pool builder that can obtain the proper permits from the city on your behalf because it’s not an easy process.
If you have additional or unique elements, such as a waterfall, fire features (connected to the pool), a raised pool or other non-typical pool structures or features, additional permits are required beyond the standard. You may also need HOA approval.
It is your legal responsibility as a pool owner to keep your pool and its surrounding area safe as required by law. If it can be proven that an accident or injury occurred as a result of your negligence, you may be held responsible.
Steven Gross is a senior member at Cavanagh Law Firm and focuses on insurance coverage, personal injury and bad faith litigation.