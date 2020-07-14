WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs led a group of Republican lawmakers Thursday who demanded that schools reopen as usual in the fall, the latest salvo in a days-long campaign by the Trump administration on the issue.
“It would be more harmful to keep children locked out of schools and less harmful and less risky for children to go back to schools,” said Biggs, R-Gilbert, during a news conference at the Capitol. “That’s the bottom line. It is as simple as that.”
But while President Donald Trump and his supporters insist that keeping kids at home is “extremely harmful,” educators overwhelmingly say the harm would come from reopening without proper safeguards against COVID-19 in place.
And Gov. Doug Ducey said the same day as Biggs’ press conference he won’t let politics affect his decision on when campuses can reopen, currently allowed to start Aug. 17 although online instruction can begin earlier.
Higley Unified, Gilbert Public Schools and Chandler Unified are all starting online instruction for all students. Higley is starting July 27 and the other two districts Aug. 5. All three also will await further state guidance on reopening campuses, although Scottsdale Unified already has decided that it won’t reopen their schools before Sept. 8.
Arizona Schools Superintendent Kathy Hoffman also said Thursday that while she wants to get students back in the classroom, “we cannot ignore the severity of COVID-19 in our state and how that impacts adults and children alike in our school communities.”
Hoffman tweeted Tuesday, when the White House hosted a daylong panel on reopening schools, that the safety of whole communities could be at stake, not just students and teachers.
“Those valued members of our schools need more assurances that schools and communities have the resources they need to stop the virus from spreading widely throughout their community,” her tweet said. “I cannot provide those assurances to the adults and students who are medically vulnerable in our school community at this time.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines aimed at helping school systems determine how best to reopen schools this fall. But those guidelines – which include social distancing, sanitizing, wearing masks and more – have been attacked by Trump and his supporters as too strict.
Trump tweeted Wednesday that the CDC should reconsider its guidelines, which he called “very tough & expensive.”
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield hedged Thursday during an appearance on ABC News’ “Good Morning America” when asked whether the guidelines would be revised.
While Redfield said the CDC will continue to offer schools “additional reference documents,” those are “not a revision of the guidelines.” He said the agency would put forward a “spectrum of strategies” and focus on helping schools implement the guidelines.
Speakers at the event organized by the House Freedom Caucus, which Biggs chairs, called the CDC guidelines “ridiculous” and “extremely harmful” for students’ emotional and physical wellbeing.
They repeatedly noted that that being kept out of school is bad for children’s emotional health and that COVID-19 is neither dangerous to children nor easily spread by them.
“This is not a risky problem or health situation for the younger generation,” said Dr. Simone Gold, an emergency medical specialist from Los Angeles at the press conference.
But Hoffman in her Tuesday tweet pointed to students with medical conditions and many others in schools – “instructional aides, librarians, bus drivers, nutrition workers and more” – who could be put at risk.
Arizona Parent Teacher Association President Sergio Chavez said he does not “agree with sending children back to school without having actual control” over the disease, which he noted is surging in Arizona.
Trump on Thursday blamed school officials’ reluctance to reopen on partisan politics.
“We have to get our schools open and stop this political nonsense,” Trump said. “And it’s only political nonsense, it’s politics.”
But Chris Kotterman, director of governmental relations at Arizona School Boards Association, said politics has nothing to do with the decision, noting, “Schools already don’t have a lot of teachers, so if teachers don’t feel safe and happy, then the school is not functioning well.”
A survey by the Arizona Education Association released last week found an overwhelming number of educators believe schools should only reopen when it is deemed safe to do so.
Of 7,651 educators surveyed by the association, 68 percent opposed returning to classrooms at this point.
The survey also showed 60 percent of the respondents believed their districts were not prepared to reopen schools.
More than 90 percent of the respondents also expressed concerns about themselves, colleagues and even students contracting COVID-19.
“While most respondents supported an online or distance learning model rather than traditional brick and mortar school learning environment, just under half of respondents felt schools had enough teachers and resources to implement an online learning model,” the AEA survey said.
Most respondents believed there aren’t enough teachers to achieve social distancing in classrooms or even employees to provide food service and adequate cleaning of facilities.
In a related move, Expect More Arizona released the second part of a May survey of 11,000 teachers on their observations and experiences related to online learning that districts began when schools were shut down for the fourth quarter of the last school year.
According to the survey, 41 percent of teachers felt they were “somewhat” prepared for the transition to an online setting last spring while 35 percent of teachers felt they were not prepared at all. Only 14 percent of teachers felt three-quarters or more of their students were fully engaged in online work.