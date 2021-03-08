Gilbert Police response to protests mostly at Gilbert and Warner roads last year cost taxpayers well over $800,000.
After George Floyd, a Black man, died May 31 while in custody in Minnesota, protests against police brutality ignited across the country and Gilbert was no exception as racial justice and pro-cop supporters squared off from opposite corners at the busy intersection.
“From May 29 to Nov. 5, we responded to protests and rallies related to police reform, social justice issues, COVID-related issues and election-related issues,” said Brenda Carrasco, police spokeswoman in response to Gilbert Sun News’ requests for the protest duty costs. Police said those costs were finally calculated.
“Our total expenses were $809,976 for personnel costs and $46,432 for equipment, resources and supplies. Our total expenses were $856,409.”
Fire and information technology personnel costs made up a small fraction of the total. The bulk of the expenses was incurred by the police department, which deployed its traffic, bike and canine units – among other resources – to deal with the protests, according to a department spreadsheet.
“We structured our response so that our regular patrol responses were not affected by our protest response,” Carrasco said.
The other expenses included for outside staffing, food, beverages and equipment.
Carrasco said from the May to November, police were called out on 29 different dates to deal with protestors, requiring the use of 2,502 town personnel, which also included fire, information technology and public works employees.
A department spreadsheet showed police responded to Gilbert and Warner on 15 of the 29 days. The other days they went to other protest hotspots that included Guadalupe and Greenfield roads, and a Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board meeting, when 86 personnel were deployed.
“The Aug. 11th district protest was when we had about 200 individuals out protesting schools going virtual so officers were out making sure everything remained peaceful,” Carrasco said.
For five of the days in that time period, the department also deployed 421 officers, over half of them on May 31 and June 1 but not to respond to any protest.
“May 31and June 1 was when officers were called in for precautionary measures, some were at our police department buildings, some were out by the SanTan shopping area and others patrolling the town,” Carrasco explained. “These two dates would have been immediately following when Scottsdale’s mall was broken into and looted.”
Looters vandalizing the high-end mall in Scottsdale on May 31 and Phoenix was seeing its share of damage from protestors as well.
Gilbert Police also relied on help from Chandler and Mesa police and Department of Public Safety, which sent a total of 151 officers from Aug. 20 to Sept. 17.
“We had an estimated 4,295 (protestors) at all of our incidents,” Carrasco said. “Our initial response in June accounted for nearly half of our personnel expenses. During this timeframe our employees worked for 12 days in a row and most were on overtime for long durations.”
What initially began as a peaceful protest organized by some Gilbert residents to show their support for police drew the attention of Black Lives Matter backers who also began showing up every Thursday at Gilbert and Warner.
The pro-police side looked more like a campaign rally with MEGA-hat wearers and Trump 2020 flags.
Members on both sides of the street carried firearms and shouting matches gave way to a physical confrontation between the two on Aug. 20, resulting in three arrests. Soon after, the town erected traffic barriers and officers lined both sides of Warner on Thursdays.
“Throughout all of our police responses our goals were to always preserve the safety of our community, protect property and maintain safe access to our roadways and facilities,” Carrasco said. “Throughout all of these incidents, our officers never used force and they displayed professionalism and courtesy in all of their interactions.”
Due to the civil unrest in the country, Gilbert in June held listening sessions with the community to get feedback on racism and police reform. The Council is now in the process of forming a task force to deal with diversity issues and other pressing social needs in town.