Gilbert’s police chief may have sold Town Council on the need for an advocacy center but he may have a tougher sell with a proposal that the town builds its own crime lab.
By having a certified crime lab, the town can control costs, ensure faster turnaround for evidence processing and have the opportunity to develop innovative technology to fight crime, Chief Michael Soelberg said at last week’s two-day Council retreat.
Gilbert has contracted with Mesa since 2012 for the use of its crime lab to process evidence such as DNA, controlled substances and fingerprint identification.
The current annual cost of the contract is $563,884 but it’s increasing by 25 percent to $706,007 for the same services beginning next fiscal year, according to Soelberg. The current contract ends June 30.
And with Mesa signing a contract to process Tempe Police’s evidence six months ago and another with Queen Creek that starts in January, there was a concern by the chief with how it might impact Gilbert’s cases.
“A crime lab is an integral part of our public safety plan and keeping our communities safe,” Soelberg said. “But the way courts are now, even more in the past, we’ve got to have that scientific. Everyone wants to see a video. They want to see DNA, they want to see the fingerprints. It’s not just that officer’s word.”
Council in June 2020 authorized hiring McClaren, Wilson & Lawrie, Inc. for $99,311 to do a needs assessment for the lab.
The consultant found that it would cost Gilbert $36 million to $41 million to build and equip a crime lab and $2.9 million to $3 million in annual operating and maintenance costs, according to Soelberg. The costs increase if Gilbert partners with other agencies.
If the town were to partner with two other police agencies, the construction and equipment cost would run $41 million to $45 million and the operating and maintenance cost, $3.6 million to $3.7 million.
And if Gilbert partnered with five other agencies such as Queen Creek, Tempe and Maricopa, the building cost would be $69 million to $73 million and the operating and maintenance expense, $9.8 million to $9.9 million annually.
Russell McElroy of MWL added that renovating an existing building would be a costly endeavor as well.
Soelberg said it was not a viable solution for Gilbert to return to the Department of Public Safety’s labs because that agency has an “extreme backlog.” There are nine crime labs in the state operated by six different agencies with DPS overseeing four of them.
“There’s a negative impact on community safety if evidence isn’t processed on time,” Soelberg said. “Especially with, like, a misdemeanor. If you don’t process that evidence in time for it to go to court, they’re going to have to dismiss the case.”
Partnerships with private and federal labs also were looked at and are not viable for long term or ongoing needs, he added.
The feds will help in a major case but its service can’t be relied on and private labs, such as one in Pennsylvania, have their drawbacks.
“Let’s say you have a homicide, whether it’s a homicide or a shooting inside a vehicle,” Soelberg said. “We either have to fly an analyst or a scientist out to Arizona, or we have to preserve that car and ship it to Pennsylvania – not very practical, timely (and) costly.
“And there’s a process to make sure it doesn’t get tampered with. But the point being that, it’s not it’s not timely.”
Another option might involve a longer contract with Mesa.
He asked for Council’ direction on pursuing a long-term contract with Mesa or continuing to explore building the crime lab, vet potential partners and fund the beginning design.
“The key element to this discussion and decision is how do we protect our community and make sure that they have the safety and the service that they need going into the future,” Soelberg said.
Councilman Scott Anderson said his concern was that even with Mesa’s contract increase, it was still a lot less than if the town built its own lab.
Soelberg also said Gilbert talked with Chandler a year ago about partnering on that city’s lab or vice versa. Chandler voters on Nov. 2 approved a bond to build a crime lab.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said she wanted more information on whether it would be cheaper to piggyback on Chandler’s lab or for the town to build its own.
Chandler’s planned site for its lab, however, is not robust enough to partner with other agencies, said Deputy Town Manager Leah Hubbard.
She said a contract with Mesa was more fruitful but neither option ensured that the town’s needs are being met.
Mayor Brigette Peterson said even if the town went ahead and built the lab, it would have problems staffing it as private and public sector employers are finding it hard to hire employees. She asked for more homework to be done and for more options to be brought back to Council.
Soelberg also gave an update on the advocacy center, which will house police, medical personnel and after-care support providers under one roof for victims such as those from domestic violence, homicide and sexual assault.
The purpose is to save victims from have to retell their stories multiple times, further traumatizing them, and it would save detectives travel time from having to go to the advocacy centers in Mesa or Chandler so they can work on more cases.
Soelberg said the original estimate of $16.8 million for the 26,266-square-foot center has been updated to $24.2 million, and now includes $700,000 to remove the mounds of dirt at the site.
The 7-acre, town-owned site next to Gilbert Civic Center was the former location for a proposed veterans memorial park but the defunct nonprofit Operation Welcome Home pulled the plug in 2019 after failing to raise enough money for the project.
The nonprofit had paid over $200,000 to its general contract to truck in 17,680 cubic yards of dirt to the site, where it remains.
The property also was one of two town-owned sites that Soelberg said could house a crime lab. The other site is next to the Police Department’s Evidence Facility on Williams Field Road.
Soelberg said there was possible cost savings to be had as the project moves forward. He also said construction on the center was anticipated to begin in October 2023 with completion in April 2025.