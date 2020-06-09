Gilbert Planning Commission members sent a developer back to the drawing board to come up with better-looking rental homes on 10.45 acres at Madera Parc Drive, east of Cooper Road.
American Homes 4 Rent’s Enclave at Madera Parc calls for 51 single-family homes with three standard plans and four architectural themes – Southwestern Bungalow, Arizona Ranch, Traditional and Modern Prairie.
“What’s the difference between the four different themes?” asked Commissioner David Cavenee at last week’s Planning Commission study session.
“I think they’ve done OK but they need to vary them a little bit more so the styles jump so you get a feel of what the styles are intended to be,” he said.
Cavenee also thought the color scheme was too monolithic and suggested using more materials so there would be more variation in the look.
The project last came before the commission in 2018, when nearby homeowners raised concerns that it was too dense, would bring in more traffic and impact the storm-water retention. The land belonged to the First United Methodist Church before it sold it.
At the time, another developer was attached to the project, which was presented as having smaller, affordable homes that would sell in the high $200,000s up into the $300,000s.
Commissioner Nathan Macklin agreed that the styles were too similar in look and need more detailing.
He said he knows it’s a for-rent product –probably for corporate housing – but asked if there was anything to prevent the developer from selling the homes at some point.
Planner Stephanie Bubenheim said she was unsure and would follow up with the project’s applicant.
Macklin said he understands that the developer wants to be cost-effective but if there is a possibility of the homes being sold at any point as single-family homes, “it needs to have a lot of the same standards that we would impose on any given single-family residence neighborhood.”
The Enclave at Madera Parc will have be built in one phase with two-story homes ranging from 1,721 square feet to 1,977 square feet. The average lot size will be 45 feet by 72 feet.
All the homes will have front doors visible from the street and have standard covered patios at the rear of the homes.
Staff also voiced concerns to the developer following the project’s first review.
They said the different home designs “all look very similar and do not display the individual architectural styles” and suggested the use of more architectural and decorative elements so that each specific style would be distinguishable.
“I remember this case when it came through for the rezoning,” Vice Chairman Carl Bloomfield said. “It was hotly disputed. It was not a real popular development to be placing in here.
“There were a lot of concerns addressed and one of them was, ‘Hey, we just don’t want this to be small, jammed in together kind of thing.’ So, their ability to differentiate in this kind of housing will go a long way in address the concerns for the neighborhood.”
Bloomfield said he is aware that the project is well beyond the zoning case but that its illustration at the time was “this is going to be nice.”
He added he realized that the development can’t be “terribly upscale because they don’t have the density to be able to really do upscale and do it well.”
“As far as standard plans go there is not a lot of differentiation between the different styles and it really deserves a second look at that,” Bloomfield said, adding that perhaps the developer can do more restyling or add a pillar or a small fence across the front.
“I don’t know what it will take,” he said. “I’m not an architect. All I know is when I look at this, they look the same.”