A developer is looking to build a five-story, 109-room Marriott Residence Inn hotel at the southeast corner of Mercy Road and Val Vista Drive.
The hotel sits on a 2.13-acre site that is part of the 11.35-acre Mercy Center Planned Area Development approved for retail and offices.
“They have 87 parking spaces when 120 are required,” Planner Keith Newman told the Gilbert Planning Commission during study session last Wednesday.
“The site to the west has 116 parking spaces available. At this time staff is still reviewing the proposal for shared parking. We have not made a decision on the administrative-use permit yet.”
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi asked if the parking was limited due to the parcel size of was it based off of what the developer think is the average occupancy rate.
“The size of the building is driving how many parking stalls and they just quite frankly don’t have a site that is large enough to abe to accommodate all that parking so they’re hoping they can share it with adjacent properties that maybe have off-peak hours,” Newman said.
Bianchi sad he was concerned about the timing of when parking spots would be used between retail and the hotel’s customers.
“I’m not sure hotel users will be able to delineate the parking differences between the uses,” he said. “I don’t see any outstanding issues once you guys address the parking.”
He asked if that was a staff concern and if they will review it.
Newman said staff will look at the parking and also rely on a parking study that was provided to the Town by the developer.
Commissioner David Blaser asked how the shared parking agreement would work once executed.
“Does it limit the share to certain spaces or is it just the two properties share parking?” he asked.
Newman said staff was still working on what that would look like.
“We’re still in the process of reviewing that, which spaces will be allocated for the additional parking that the hotel is supposed to have,” Newman said. “We will have more information on that when we come forward for final approval.”
“I think that looks pretty good,” Blaser said. “I would trust staff to work out the parking issue.”
Val Vista Hotel, LLC is the developer for the 62 feet tall, 88,404-square-foot hotel, which would include a fitness center, pool amenities, a breakfast and lobby/great room area, meeting room, and patio area with fire pit.
The hotel is expected to be completed in a single phase and is anticipated to open by the end of 2022.
The site is located within the Val Vista Medical Growth Area, where Dignity Healthy Mercy Gilbert Medical Center has spurred growth in medical offices, medical research and rehabilitation and care facilities.
The town anticipated the area will continue to grow with medical offices, general offices and business-park land uses supported by mixed-use, commercial and hospitality uses.