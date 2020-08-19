Gilbert Planning Commission liked what it saw with a high-end neighborhood market planned at the northwest corner of Higley and Ray roads.
Staff at a recent study session asked for feedback on the proposed look for Air Guitar, a 5,300-square-foot building next door to the Epicenter at Agritopia. The Planning Commission also acts as the Design Review Board.
“The building is exceptional,” said Commissioner Philip Alibrandi. “Particularly I think it works well with the rest of Agritopia so there’re no problems for me.”
Agritopia is master-planned community of over 500 homes that saw the groundbreaking in January of its Epicenter, a mixed-used project that includes luxury loft-style residential units and ground-floor retail.
Air Guitar aims to reinvent the corner store concept when it opens late this year, according to its Facebook page.
The project is led by restaurateurs and co-founders of Upward Projects, Craig and Kris DeMarco, and Eric and Elissa Seitz of Bro Retail Group and developed by Johnston Companies.
The convenience store will pair heathy grab-and-go items with premium beer and wine, coffee and tea and is being developed in parallel with the Epicenter.
Planner Ashlee MacDonald said the 16.5-feet-tall market will have a large covered patio and 32 parking spaces, more than the 21 required.
Shared access drives to the building will be from Higley and Ray roads and an exposed aggregate concrete path will connect the market to the Epicenter.
MacDonald wanted feedback on the building’s landscape and color scheme.
The building’s primary materials include standing seam metal in two colors on the east and west sides and predominantly glass on the north and south sides.
MacDonald said her concern was the heavy use of dark metals within the building that may look even darker with the extensive roof overhangs provided on all sides of the structure.
She noted the Epicenter’s buildings to the back of the market will have a softer color palette and suggested maybe the market should have lighter colors.
She also said the applicant is proposing two types of trees – red push pistache and the Tipuana tipu – along the frontage roads.
When staff asked for more plant variation, the applicant responded that the project was trying for a monocultural design for its landscape palette, MacDonald said.
“We would like to see a little bit more diversity as staff requested of the applicant,” she said.
Commissioner David Cavenee said he kind of liked the proposed monoculture landscaping and noted the pistache trees are going to be quite colorful.
“Having a grove of those might look nice,” he said. “I think it can look good.”
Cavenee then said he agreed with MacDonald about the building’s color scheme and perhaps it should bring in a little of Agritopia’s colors.
He added that the trees when they bloom might not blend well with the blue color of the building.
“I’m seeing a lot of red trees around it, so maybe a more earthy feel to it would be appropriate,” he said. “But I don’t mind it.
“I kind of like the modernist of the building. I like how they are doing the roof line, it’s kind of creative and I’m almost tempted to let them put together the color scheme they like. So I guess I can go either way.”
Vice Chairman Carl Bloomfield said Agritopia has a grove of orange trees and the proposed monoculture for the market seemed to fit and seemed to blend itself well with the Agritopia theme.
“I like the structure,” he added. “I like the building. I like the materials that they’ve got there. I think I’m OK with how it looks. As long as it meets guidelines, I’m OK with it.”
Commissioner Philip Alibrandi said he could go either way with the color of the market because the trees will mostly mask the building.
“It’s local to me,” he said. “This is the last corner to be developed. I really like the grove look, it’ll tie this in and (in) a heavy traffic area it will be a nice eye break along that Higley corridor. Good call on the trees.
“I’m looking forward how this transitions that corner to the Agritopa building behind it. Good work.”