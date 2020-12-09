A developer wants to bring a multi-family development that has the look and feel of single-family homes to a 5-acre infill lot at the southwest corner of Val Vista Drive and Ray roads.
The Planning Commission in study session last Wednesday discussed the merits of New Village Homes’ request for a minor general plan amendment and rezone to allow for the 41-unit Lamb Lane. The land is currently zoned for single-family dwellings.
“This is one of the last sites in this general area to be developed,” planner Stephanie Bubenheim said.
The proposed ungated development consists of four single-story buildings. Each unit would have a front porch, a backyard and an attached one-car garage.
The units, with styles like farmhouse ranch, cottage and craftsman, would range from one to three bedrooms and amenities include a tot lot, a dog park and walking trails, according to Bubenheim, who also asked for feedback on the project design.
She said the developer was using enough colors and material so that each unit stands apart from one another. She added the developer has a similar project, the Village at Hampton Court at the northwest corner of Val Vista and Ray roads.
Commissioner Tyler Jones sad he’s toured a similar project by the developer in Chandler and he liked what he saw.
“Compared to the traditional multi-family that we see from a zoning deviation perspective it makes a lot of sense here for this infill site,” Jones said. “I actually like the colors and style and differentiation in the product here.”
Other commissioners also voiced their support of the project.
“It’s a great product,” Commissioner David Blaser said. “As I look at this, I thought about how apartments typically look and how it could look, a typical apartment complex and this is very atypical, I think in a positive direction. It’s going to look and feel like single-family homes.”
Commissioner Noah Mundt called it “a cool project.”
“There is a market for this in individuals who don’t want to take on the responsibility of single-family homes as well as the simple fact of the financial implications,” Mundt said. “When I look at the differentials of what a multi-family would be and what these little casitas are, it has a very nice feel. As an infill it does quite well in this area.”
Commissioner Jan Simon said his initial concerns such as with parking and refuse were addressed by the developer and that he also liked the look of the project.
Commissioner William Fay, however, didn’t join his peers in their support.
“I think this is too heavy a lift for this site,” Fay said. “I think we are trying to pack too much into it and the result is it will be two years or two tenant iterations down the road, it’s going to be a mess.
“I think we can get higher-quality in Gilbert,: he continued. “I think Gilbert as a town has positioned itself to get higher quality and not the absolute, squeeze every drop of life out of some of these projects.”
Chairman Carl Bloomfield noted that the land is the last undeveloped piece of the pioneer Riggs Family property and asked about neighboring property owners’ feedback on the project.
Bubenheim said the developer held a virtual meeting in May where 44 people, including town staff and the developer’s team, attended.
She said concerns raised included if Lamb Lane would have access to the adjoining Ashland Ranch open space, which it would not.
A second in-person meeting was held in October where one person attended and had questions about traffic, she added.
The majority of the feedback has come from two homes located at the southwest corner of the development and the developer is working with them over their concerns such as moving its building farther from them and adding more landscaping, according to Bubenheim.
Bloomfield said the developer does a good job and is well-known as a good developer in town.
“This is his niche that he’s choosing to operate in,” Bloomfield said. “He has lot of market research to justify why he’s doing what he is doing.
“It is providing an alternative housing product for the area.”
He added he understood Fay’s concerns as far as with the parking, which would be an issue.
But “I might disagree on this being a couple of iterations away of being tomorrow’s slums today,” Bloomfield said. “I don’t necessarily have that vision or view on this where if it’s going to be a single-family residential then yes it’s up to the ownership of 100 people.
“But where there is a single common ownership they can go through and update, clean up and spruce up all at one time and keep it looking nice and fresh and up to date like it needs to be and I believe that is what would happen in this situation where this is kind of a niche boutique-like community. They’ve done their home work and I like what I see.”
Bubenheim said the project is scheduled for a public hearing before the Planning Commission on Jan. 6, where a recommendation to the council is expected.