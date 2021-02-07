An outdoor family entertainment center with miniature golf and go-kart racing is finally coming to 4.5 acres at the southwest corner of Knox and Greenfield roads.
While the Planning Commission in a study session last Wednesday gave input on San Tan Adventure Park at the 92-acre Crossroads Park, members generally were fans of the project.
“I’m pretty excited about this project when I heard about it three years ago,” Chairman Carl Bloomfield said. “So, I’ve been waiting for it to come around.”
Senior Planner Stephanie Bubenheim said SAP Holdings plans to build the park in two phases.
The first phase will include an 18-hole miniature golf course, a 22-kart go-kart racing tack, a splash pad and a concession stand on 2.4 acres in the southern portion of the site, which will be surrounded by an aluminum-pole view fence.
The golf course would have a series of waterfalls and ponds and a few structures such as a covered bridge, a mine and a large sculptured head called Mystic Mountain that will emit fire.
What will be built in the second phase is currently unknown as the company did not share that with the town, Bubenheim said.
“I think this is actually a thoughtful use of this piece and fits in the San Tan area,” said Commissioner Tyler Jones, who expressed concern over whether there would be ample parking because the entertainment center will share a lot with the adjacent AZ Ice Gilbert, an indoor skating center.
Bubenheim said there are additional spots at the baseball field to the west and Parks and Recreation staff felt the parking needs are being met – and if not, can be addressed in Phase 2 by adding more parking.
She also responded to Jones’ questions about the possible impact of Mystic Mountain on nearby homes.
She said she will reach out to the applicant to find out how often and how high the flames will shoot up from the12-foot high structure.
Commissioners William Fay and Jan Simon questioned the noise impact from the go-karts on the dog park.
“The go kart track is abutted right up against the dog park,” Fay said, “I don’t know if its going to be a big noise but I know what my dogs will act like if go-karts were driving around. One would hide and the other two would be going ballistic.”
Bubenheim said the project was still under review and staff has not taken a look at the possible impact to the dog park yet
Simon suggested a solid wall between the entertain center and the dog park.
He also suggested that the developer continue the “old west prospector mining” theme beyond the golf course and splash pad to the entire project instead. He said the project was small enough to have one consistent theme throughout.
Staff indicated a public hearing for the project has not yet been set.
The entertainment project has been in the works since 2017, when Town Council approved a lease agreement with SAP Holdings.
Under the 30-year lease, Mesa-based SAP Holdings will pay Gilbert fair-market value rent for the land and a percentage of gross sales revenue, which will average approximately $92,000 a year, according to the 2017 agreement. The lease has two separate additional 10-year terms.
No town funds are to be used in the development of San Tan Adventure Park with the exception of about $750 a year to maintain the existing asphalt parking of 627-shared spaces.
Upon termination or expiration of the lease, all improvements on the town-owned property will belong to Gilbert.
Gilbert has entered into a number of private-public partnerships, including with Bunker Family Funerals for Gilbert Memorial Park and with Strand Resorts for a planned 25-acre sports water project adjacent to the regional park.