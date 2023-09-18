The developer of the Bottled Blonde last week said it’s making strides in addressing concerns such as noise, queuing of customers and the sports bar/nightclub’s operation it plans to bring to Gilbert’s Heritage District.
So far, land owner/developer Wags Capital has redesigned the queuing system, designed the front entrance and window to reduce visibility into the establishment and enhanced the noise mitigation.
Wags also is looking into potentially relocating the 104-year-old building that once housed Bergies coffee shop elsewhere in town, which closed in December after 14 years.
“We’ve had a very positive process working directly with members of the Gilbert Town staff and council,” said Kevin Monsey, Wags director of development and construction. “They and we understand that our restaurant use is permitted, so we’ve been working on addressing the various use/operating concerns and feel we’ve made great progress.”
That may be so but it didn’t assuage the concerns of residents and downtown business owners who showed up Sept. 12 at HD SOUTH for a neighborhood meeting on the project design.
“It is an accepted use by right,” said Mary Ellen Fresquez, whose commercial building is roughly a two-minute walk south of the site on Gilbert Road. “From that standpoint, I’m OK with it. But it’s not my preferred use.
“The Heritage District just by its name implies it has a legacy and certainly authenticity and I think that the fact this business coming into the Heritage District kind of contradicts that legacy and that authenticity. I still don’t believe it’s the perfect business for the Heritage District. It just gives a different feel to downtown Gilbert.”
Fresquez also voiced concern about losing what was once an open area with Bergies to a project that will be “basically filling up the entire space from north to south and to east to west.”
The planned 6,750-square-foot, two-story building covers 80% of the site, according to the architectural renderings presented last week. Wags bought the building and the .2-acre site it sits on for $3.1 million in January.
Fresquez added that she’s heard from the community that women don’t feel safe in downtown Gilbert at night and to add a business that features scantily clad women servers next to Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is not a good idea. Fresquez served 12 years on the town Redevelopment Commission, which oversees the downtown.
Doralise Machado-Liddell, who lives in the Heritage District, said she was concerned with potential noise from Bottled Blonde reverberating into the surrounding neighborhoods. The establishment will have DJs and live bands.
“We used to hear a lot of noise coming from Whiskey Row but it hasn’t been as bad,” she said. “But if there are events yes, we do hear whatever it is. If it’s a band the noise does come into the neighborhood.”
She said she also was concerned with the “functionality” – the loading and unloading and the parking proposed for Bottled Blonde.
Although she was told that a noise engineer was working on the project, Machado-Liddell isn’t ready to say she was comfortable with it.
“They haven’t even submitted to the town yet their proposal,” she pointed out. “So at this point, it’s just talking about it. It’s in the early stages so I’m hoping they will be addressing the noise and also the offloading and parking, the queuing area that it doesn’t go onto the public sidewalk.
“Until they submit, I really don’t know what they exactly are going to propose. Once they submit to the town, I’ll have more knowledge.”
Alan Fitzgerald, who owns half of the Heritage Court Building half a mile from the site, said he has no problem with the building’s design but with its use.
“It’s the wrong time, wrong place for that downtown,” said Fitzgerald, who also lives not far from the proposed site.
He said that after Whiskey Row opened in 2017, business owners began to see a number of intoxicated people in the area.
“My business has been vandalized and damaged by young drunks,” Fritzgerald said. “I’ve watched my security cameras many times.
“We have a lot of fights (and) we have people who need to throw up because they are too drunk. We have people who don’t care where they urinate and people who want to create damage to the buildings for some unknown reason.
“Everyone on the strip has suffered young-drunk behavior and frankly it’s just shy of being a nudie bar kind of locations based on what is posted on Facebook from the Scottsdale site. Another drinking establishment is not welcomed by me.”
A 28-year resident and a downtown business owner for 13 years, Fitzgerald said that the Town of Gilbert had always promoted the downtown as family friendly. Instead, families now leave the area by 8 p.m. when the nightlife begins to come alive, he said.
“It’s adding to the scene that I think isn’t beneficial for the downtown,” he added.
Brad Smith said he was “not happy” with the proposed building design.
He and his wife, Lynne King Smith, own the three-story brick, mixed-use building known as Building 313. Bottle Blonde will build right up to the Smiths’ building. Lynne King Smith ran in the mayoral primary in August 2020.
“It’s going to block our patios,” Smith explained, showing patios on either end of his building and an open walkway connecting them. They’ve chosen to go with a 42-foot building, which is going to block all of that. It would be nice if they went 10 feet lower, so that’s unfortunate.”
But the biggest concern for him, he said is that the third floor of his building houses Thrive Coworking for Women, which is an antithesis to Bottled Blonde.
“Thrive Co-op for Women is for women only,” Smith said. “It’s a safe environment where they are not objectified, where there’s no men and it’s all women in business building their businesses.
“This concept promotes an atmosphere where women are objectified because they dress in lingerie. They are objectifying women and we are trying to make a safe space for women.”
Smith said that Evening Entertainment Group could have put another one of its brands downtown instead of Bottled Blond. EEG, owned by Les and Diane Corieri, also has Sandbar Mexican Grill, Backyard, Casa Amigos, Chauncey Social and RnR Gastropub.
A resident three months started a petition to stop Bottled Blonde from coming to Gilbert on Change.org. Last week, there were 4,358 signatures.
Aaron Wagner, Wags founder, said he was aware of the opposition to Bottled Blonde and noted that the Heritage District currently has Whiskey Row, a country bar and nightclub.
“It’s already an entertainment district,” said Wagner, who lives in Utah and has a house in Scottsdale. “It’s what the city wants. They want more nightlife in the downtown and they’ve reached out to multiple developers asking for that.”
As for those who fear that Bottled Blonde will change the downtown’s family friendly vibe, Wagner responded that he’s “all about family values.”
“I’m a family-value development company,” Wagner said. “I have seven kids. I’ve been married to the same woman for 18 years.
“This is a place that during the day I would happily take my kids to lunch. It’s a great sports bar. I’ve known Les for 18 years, he’s a great operator. This concept itself I think is a great fit for the location.”
He said he’s been to the Bottled Blonde location in Scottsdale and that the servers change into what many say are their more risque clothing at 11 p.m.
Wagner said he’s had people who have reached out in support of the project and are “very excited” to have it downtown.
“One thing that people are going to see is Les and his team are seasoned operators and do a great job,” he continued, adding that their concern will go away and that “they will be delighted to have them.”
Planner Kristen Devine said the developer has not yet submitted the formal design review application for Bottle Blonde.
“We will take the project to a study session with the Redevelopment Commission during or shortly after the first review of their submittal,” she said. “We won’t schedule the public hearing date until all comments have been resolved and the project is ready to be voted on.”
She added that Design Reviews typically take three to six months to complete.
Because the Design Review does not involve a rezoning, the Redevelopment Commission will be the deciding board for the project. It does not need to go to the Planning Commission or Town Council.
According to a spokesman for the project, construction is anticipated to begin in May 2024 and expected to be completed in mid-summer 2025. The opening is slated for late summer 2025.