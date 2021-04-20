Gambling could be on the horizon at Scottsdale’s most famous golf course now that new sports betting legislation has passed.
The PGA Tour and DraftKings announced plans to open a retail sportsbook at the TPC Scottsdale Golf Club that plays host to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the tour’s most-attended annual golf tournament.
The PGA Tour’s partnership with DraftKings would allow the online fantasy sports platform to offer retail sports betting and mobile betting in Arizona.
The announcement came days after the Arizona House and Senate passed House Bill 2772, which would give 10 professional sports operators and 10 tribes the opportunity to acquire a sports betting license.
Under the bill, Scottsdale’s TPC course qualifies as a potential sportsbook site under a stipulation allowing an “operator of a sports facility that hosts an annual tournament on the PGA tour” to apply for a license.
“So that would immediately kind of define it as TPC Scottsdale,” said Norb Gambuzza, the PGA Tour’s senior vice president of media and gaming.
The PGA Tour and DraftKings described the proposed sportsbook as a “19th hole” fans can visit throughout the year to eat, drink, place wagers and watch sports.
“We have this vision of this premium, world-class, luxurious, beautiful environment with great food and music and atmosphere,” Gambuzza said.
Under the proposal, the PGA Tour and DraftKings will be responsible for all costs to build the new facility.
Gambuzza said the group plans to have the facility open in time for the next Super Bowl in Arizona in 2023.
Attorney Jordan Rose, who is working on the project, said the sportsbook “at the TPC or wherever the Phoenix Open is played.”
She said that means there is not another site in Scottsdale city limits that would qualify to host a sportsbook.
The closest sportsbook would be located on the nearby Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, which operates the Talking Stick Resort and Casino east of the Scottsdale border near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura.
The city and federal government would also have to approve amendments to the PGA Tour’s existing lease for the TPC property to account for the new use.
The Tournament Players Club Scottsdale was built in the 1980s on a mixture of lands owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and City of Scottsdale.