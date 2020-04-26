Former Gilbert Town Councilman Jordan Ray’s bid for justice of the peace is being challenged by one of his opponents in the Aug. 4 primary.
Ken Sampson filed a complaint against Ray’s nomination petitions for the Highland Justice Court election by the April 20 deadline.
A date to hear the lawsuit at Maricopa County Superior Court was scheduled for Wednesday, April 29.
Other Republican candidates for the office are Aaron Burroughs, Gregory Kelly and Loren Rohner. No Democrats are running.
“I noticed Jordan Ray’s petition stated ‘Gilbert Highland District’ when the actual name is ‘Highland Precinct,’” said Sampson, an attorney. “He is using a different office than what he is being elected for.”
Sampson said the wording raises the issue if voters who signed the petition were misled.
Ray, who resigned from Council in early April, doesn’t think the challenge has merit.
He explained the top of the nomination petition has several fields for a candidate to manually fill out such as name, address and position sought.
“So, the third field asked for precinct or district in which you are running and on mine I put Gilbert Highland District,” Ray said. “And, just like that, he challenged me. I added ‘Gilbert’ and in his mind it’s inappropriate, that some how I tricked the voters into signing my petition, they were tricked for what office they were signing for.
“The five of us who are running, of the five, three different names were used – one called it ‘Highland District,’ one called it ‘Highland Justice Court District.’”
Ray said two lines down in his nomination petition, it states what position he was seeking, namely justice of the peace.
Generally, nomination petitions are challenged over signatures. They often involve claims that a signer wasn’t a registered voter in the electoral district for the office the candidate is seeking, or was underage or signed more than once.
Candidates for the Highland Justice Court race had to turn in a minimum of 1,111 signatures.
Ray turned in 2,125 signatures, followed by Kelly with 1,437 signatures, according to Maricopa County Elections. Burroughs collected 1,412 signatures; Sampson, 1,373 and Rohner, 1,174.
Sampson’s petition is being questioned by Gilbert resident and pest control business owner Harrell Trey Boyster.
“It was kind of a surprise,” Sampson said. “I am aware of the lawsuit and I’m currently reviewing the petition but it’s very unclear to me what he is doing trying to challenge my signatures.”
Boyster also filed challenges against Burroughs and Rohner, saying he was doing so to check if the three candidates collected enough valid signatures to be on the ballot.
“As a concerned citizen I want to make sure we have a fair election,” said Boyster, whose father Harrell H. Boyster is a former justice of the peace. “As long as they got all the signatures that are required we should be fine.”
Kelly also field a challenge against Rohner’s petition.
The justice courts oversee small claims, civil trials for awards under $10,000 and traffic and criminal misdemeanor hearings.
The presiding Highland Court judge is Steven Urie, who is retiring.