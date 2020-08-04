Former Town Council member Brigette Peterson took an early lead in the race for Gilbert's next mayor, though that contest and those for three other seats on council remain up in the air as ballot counting was to resume today, Aug. 5.
An hour after the polls closed, the Maricopa County Recorder released an unofficial count of 44,279 early ballots for the Gilbert races. The unofficial early totals do not account for in-person votes, ballots dropped off at a voting center or mail-in ballots not yet counted by the Recorder’s Office.
Peterson was leading last night with 36 percent, or 14,885 votes, followed by businesswoman Lynne King Smith and education executive Matt Nielsen, each capturing 32 percent of the votes at 13,264 and 13,200 votes, respectively, according to the unofficial early count.
In the battle for two four-year Council seats, former Gilbert Chamber CEO Kathy Tilque held the lead with 30 percent, or 20,898 votes, and incumbent Scott Anderson was in second with 29 percent, or 20,211 votes. Businessman Tyler Hudgins had 21 percent, or 14,797 votes, and digital consultant Bus Obayomi trailed with 20 percent, or 13,786 votes.
In the two-year Council seat, incumbent and a retired Navy lieutenant commander Bill Spence and entrepreneur Laurin Hendrix were running neck-and-neck. Each captured 50 percent of the votes with Spence garnering 19,371 votes and Hendrix, 19,635.
In order to win their seat in the primary, candidates need to a majority of the votes that is calculated by dividing the total number of votes cast in each race by the number of seats to be filled, dividing that number in half and rounding to the next highest whole number.
For seats not won in the Primary Election will go to a runoff in the Nov. 3 General Election with the top two vote getters in the race for each seat.
The only race that had a clear winner was the update to town’s General Plan. Unofficial returns showed 82 percent of the voters, or 31,871, favored the update while only 18 percent, or 7,070, voted against it. The plan is a blue print guiding the towns’s growth for the next 10 years.
Two other primary races outside of Gilbert feature former Gilbert Council members Eddie Cook and Jordan Ray, who both resigned earlier this year midway into their terms for higher office.
With 41.81 percent of the votes counted, Cook was leading with 159,605 votes or 53 percent to grab the Republican nomination for County Assessor, a job he was appointed to in February. His GOP challenger Rodney Glassman garnered 141,674 votes or 47 percent.
Whoever wins in the primary will face Democrat Aaron Connor in November.
In the contest for Highland Justice Court Justice of the Peace in Gilbert, Ray was leading with 37 percent, or 6,878 votes, followed by Ken Sampson with 5,536 votes, or 30 percent; Aaron Burroughs,3,613 votes, or 20 percent; and Gregory Kelly, with 2,448 votes or 13 percent. Judge Steven Urie is retiring from the position.
Whoever wins in the primary gets the job as there is no Democrats running.
According to the Maricopa County Elections Office, early tallies showed 709,378 voters cast a ballot, which represented about 29.18 percent of total eligible voters.
An estimated 51,500 voters cast a ballot in-person Tuesday at one of the 99 Vote Centers. Ballots cast at Vote Centers won't be counted until today.
Maricopa County reported a historic primary participation, exceeding 700,000 voters on Aug. 1. Voters cast 699,636 ballots in the 2018 primary and 555,844 ballots in the 2016.