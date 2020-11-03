Brigette Peterson jumped to a strong lead over Matt Nielsen in the
race for Gilbert mayor, according to the early unofficial results Tuesday.
Peterson garnered 60 percent of the votes while Nielsen captured 40
percent in the initial results.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. and Maricopa County released the first count at 8 p.m. It may take
days before all the votes are tabulated.
Peterson, who was on Council and served for 14 years on the
Planning Commission, is running as an experienced insider who can hit
the ground running while Nielsen, a political newcomer is touting his
business background qualifies him for the leadership role.
In other Gilbert races, the Higley Unified Governing Board could
see two newcomers.
In that race, four candidates are vying for the three open seats –
incumbents Greg Wojtovich and Kristina Reese and challengers Tiffany
Shultz and Michelle Anderson. Incumbent Scott Glover decided not to
run for re-election.
With less than 55 percent of the vote counted, early returns showed
Anderson in the lead with 28 percent, followed by Reese with 26 percent
and then Shultz with 24 percent. Wojtovich was trailing in fourth place
with 22 percent.
The Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board election was called
off because there were no challengers to the three incumbents, Lori
Wood, Reed Carr and Sheila Rogers Uggetti.
While the Chandler Unified board race was not called off because
of a write-in candidate, all three incumbents appeared well on their way
to victory.
Many of the county seats also are up for election this year,
including the assessor’s job, which is currently held by former Gilbert
Councilman Eddie Cook, a Republican who was appointed to the
position in February,
Cooke was trailing Democrat Aaron Connor for the seat by
roughly 26,000 votes, or 51 percent to 49 percent.
For the Maricopa County Community College District Governing
Board, voters were leaning toward replacing incumbent Laurin Hendrix
with Jacqueline V. Smith for District 1, which includes Gilbert. Smith
was leading Hendrix, who was elected to the Gilbert Council in August,
58 percent to 42 percent.
Gilbert voters also weighed in on the community college board’s
at-large seat, with incumbent Linda Thor holding a firm grip on her job
against challenger Shelli Boggs. Thord held a nearly 2-1 margin over
Boggs.
In the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seat in District 1,
which includes Gilbert, incumbent Jack Sellers, a Republican and former
Chandler councilman, was trailing behind Jevin Hodge, a Democrat.
Hodge was ahead 56 percent to Sellers’ 44 percent.
In the legislative races impacting Gilbert, a Democratic upset
appeared to be brewing in the LD17 Senate race, where longtime
Republican lawmaker Sen. J.D. Mesnard was trailing Democratic
challenger Ajlan Kurdoglu, who was holding a 51-49 percent edge over
Mesnard.
In the LD 17 House races, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jennifer
Pawlik was leading the three-way race for two seats with 37 percent of
the vote, followed by Republican Jeff Weninger with 32 percent and
Republican challenger Liz Harris with 31 percent. About 1,100 votes
separate the two Republicans. Pawlik was the only Democrat running.
In the LD12 Senate race, voters were casting more votes for
Republican Warren Petersen than Democrat Lynsey Robinson to fill the
seat now occupied by Eddie Farnsworth, who is retiring. Petersen rolled
up a solid 56 percent of the vote to Robinson’s 44 percent.
And, in the LD12 House race, Republicans Jake Hoffman and
Travis Grantham were the clear winners for the two seats. No votes were
shown for write-in candidate Kristin Clark, a Democrat.