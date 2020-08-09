Former Town Council member Brigette Peterson and charter school consultant Matthew Nielsen are headed for a Nov. 3 ballot duel to be Gilbert’s next mayor.
Unofficial results from the Aug. 4 Primary Election today, Aug. 10, showed Neilsen edging Peterson with 35 percent of the vote compared to Peterson's 34 percent and with 168 votes over the former Town Council member.
Lynne King Smith trailed both of them by more than 2,000 ballots, getting 31 percent of the vote.
Meanwhile, the races for two four-year seats on Town Council appear to have been resolved outright as Councilman Scott Anderson and former Gilbert Chamber CEO Kathy Tilque each getting 29 percent of the vote to local businessman Tyler Hudgins, who got 23 percent and digital consultant Bus Obayomi, who got 20 percent.
The race for the two-year seat shows former state Rep. Laurin Hendrix edging out Councilman Bill Spence 51-48 percent, although it is unclear if that race has been resolved or if a runoff will be needed.
A majority vote is calculated by dividing the total number of legal votes cast in each candidate’s race by the number of seats to be filled, dividing that number in half and rounding to the next highest whole number, according to the Town Clerk’s office.
The Town Clerk has until Aug. 24 to complete a canvass and issue final results from last week’s vote.
Only about a third of Gilbert’s registered voters cast ballots in the council and mayoral races – a turnout that paled in comparison to the nearly 50 percent turnout in similar races in Apache Junction and Scottsdale and on par roughly to the turnout in Mesa and Chandler’s local elections.
Town Clerk Lisa Maxwell declined to say if any Council candidates won their seats outright until she had official results.
But in the two four-year Council seat races, the two leaders were already expressing cautious optimism about the outcome while Hudgins and Obayomi appeared resigned over the results.
Anderson on social media thanked supporters for their votes and said he looked forward to continued service to Gilbert.
Tilque in her messages said she was waiting for official notification but added, “It appears Scott and I have been elected to Town Council and there will be no need for a runoff.”
And, Hudgins announced that he’s already begun removing his campaign signs around town and personally reached out to Anderson and Tilque.
“It was important to me to communicate my sincere congratulations on their victory for Gilbert Town Council,” Hudgins said.
Obayomi thanked his supporters and said, “Unfortunately, I did not make it to the Gilbert Town Council this time.”
He also congratulated Tilque and Anderson on winning and Hudgins for a well-run campaign.
Anderson will be serving a second term while Tilque is filling the seat of Councilman Jared Taylor, who opted not to seek re-election.
Spence was appointed in March to fill the seat of Eddie Cook, who was named Maricopa County Assessor the month prior and appeared to have won the Republican nomination to seek a full term in November.
What is certain from last week’s election is the ratification of the town’s General Plan, which received approval from an overwhelming 80 percent of voters. The plan is a blueprint that guides the town’s growth for the next decade.
Peterson has campaigned on her long involvement in the community that included 14 years on the town Planning Commission and over five years on Town Council. She left council to run for mayor after incumbent Jenn Daniels decided not to seek another term.
But she touted her similarity to Daniels, telling the Gilbert Sun News that she and the outgoing mayor “are community-minded and love to talk about all things Gilbert” and that they “both value input from stakeholders.”
She said if elected, her top priority “will be working with local business leaders to ensure our economic recovery and stability” and that she wants to continue work on improving the town’s transportation infrastructure and its diversity and inclusiveness.
Nielsen made it a point of highlighting his differences from Daniels, stating, “I tend to rely much more on hard data to make significant decisions, certainly, for instance, relative to taxes and proposals for the addition of new lines of service.”
He also has been critical of the current council, saying, “I’ve been disappointed to witness how often important decisions are made with insufficient research and data. If a proposal is important enough to bring before the Town Council for a vote, it ought to be properly and thoroughly researched.”
He said his top priority if elected will be “to keep intact all of the great things that we love about our town” and that he values Gilbert’s “sense of community and the family-friendly feel.”
He also has cast himself as a fiscal hawk, vowing to “right-size government to reflect the actual needs of our town.”
Tilque touted her extensive ties to local and regional leaders that she’s developed through 24 years of leading and growing the Gilbert Chamber while Anderson campaigned partly on his 25 years of work in town government as planning director and executive director of the Riparian Institute.