Former Town Council member Brigette Peterson this morning continued holding a slim lead over Matt Nielsen in the race for Gilbert's next mayor, though that contest and those for three other seats on council remain up in the air as ballot counting was to resume today, Aug. 6.
Although the County Recorder reported that votes from all 99 voting centers were counted, it indicated there were still an unspecified number of write-in and other ballots left to be counted. An update on that work will not be released before 5 p.m. Aug. 6.
As of this morning, the County recorder reported 49,508 votes were cast in the Gilbert mayoral and council elections and unofficial results showed Peterson with 35 percent, Nielsen with 34 percent and Lynne King Smith with 31 percent. Peterson and Nielsen are separate by 684 votes.
The Town Clerk said the election would not be called until the County Recorder confirmed all votes had been tabulated. The winner is determined by a formula that involves totaling the number of votes cast i each race, dividing that in half in half and rounding to the next highest number.
The race for the two-year council seat also was tight, with Lauren Hendrix leading incumbent Bill Spence 51-49 percent with a margin of 974 votes.
In the battle for two four-year Council seats, former Gilbert Chamber CEO Kathy Tilque and incumbent Scott Anderson held a substantial lead with each getting 29 percent to 22 percent for businessman Tyler Hudgins and digital consultant Bus Obayomi's 20 percent.
The only race that had a clear winner was the update to town’s General Plan. Unofficial returns showed 81 percent of the votes, or 34,192, favoring the update while only 19 percent, or 8,095, against. The plan is a blue print guiding the towns’s growth for the next 10 years.
Two other primary races outside of Gilbert feature former Gilbert Council members Eddie Cook and Jordan Ray, who both resigned earlier this year midway into their terms for higher office.
Cook continues to lead with 52 percent, to grab the Republican nomination for County Assessor, a job he was appointed to in February. His GOP challenger Rodney Glassman garnered 48 percent and was behind by more than 15,000 votes..
Whoever wins in the primary will face Democrat Aaron Connor in November.
Fewer people voted in the race for Gilbert's Highland Court Justice of the Peace than in the mayoral and council races. With 25,473 votes counted in that race as of the latest available figures, Ray is leading with 37 percent, followed by Ken Sampson with 31 percent; Aaron Burroughs, 19 percent; and Gregory Kelly, with 13 percent. Judge Steven Urie is retiring from the position.
Whoever wins in the primary gets the job as there is no Democrats running.