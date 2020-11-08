Brigette Peterson was well on her way last week in claiming the Gilbert mayoral seat after unofficial returns showed her beating Matt Nielsen at the ballot box.
Peterson gained the edge early on and increased her lead as the votes were counted – a testament perhaps that voters were happy with the status-quo and where the town is heading.
Maricopa County Elections reported late Sunday that Peterson had 69,116 votes to Nielsen’s 51,851, or 57-43 percent a margin that has held consistently for several days.
“Early results look very good,” Peterson said earlier in the week, adding she was cautiously optimistic as there were more ballots to be counted.
Peterson ran on her track record of involvement that included 14 years on the Planning Commission and nearly two terms on Council.
“I’m hoping the parts of my message that struck voters is my experience, history in the community and I’m open to working with everyone,” Peterson said. “I believe my experience shown through in the forums that were held. I heard from many people that I had substance to my answers during every forum.”
Peterson, who has said she will devote herself full-time to the leadership position, said a number of tasks come to mind when she takes office in January.
“I want to get back to the transportation discussion that was put on hold in 2020,” she said. “And coming fresh out of an election I would like to tackle some elections issues I’ve come across. I want Gilbert to be prepared for the 2022 elections.”
Nielsen the day after the General Election acknowledged he was trailing behind Peterson but remained hopeful nonetheless.
“It took nearly a week to get the final results in August and I know there are many more votes to be counted,” he said. “I expected to get fewer votes from those who voted early by mail because that is what happened in the primary. What I don’t know is whether I will get a large enough portion of the remaining votes to close the gap and then take the lead.”
Nielsen, who ran as a fiscal conservative, was new to politics but touted his business background prepared him to lead the town.
“As I’ve campaigned over the last eight months, I’ve been reminded constantly that most residents are busy living their lives and local politics just doesn’t play a large enough role in their lives to keep their attention for very long,” Nielsen said.
“It’s a great reality check for local politicians – most people don’t know who you are,” he said. “That should be a motivation for elected officials to represent their constituents to the best of their ability.”
Nielsen said that no matter who ends up with the job, he will remain involved with the town.
“I’ve met a lot of great people who have been very supportive of my campaign and I feel I owe that to them,” he said. About 150,000 votes countywide remained to be counted by Friday afternoon but it was unknown how many were Gilbert ballots.
Meanwhile, Higley Unified voters appear to have ousted incumbent Governing Board member Greg Wojtovich.
For the three open seats, voters picked Michelle Anderson and Tiffany Shultz and retained Kristina Reese.
Anderson, who narrowly lost in the 2014 board election, this time was the highest vote-getter, followed by Reese and then Shultz. Over 1,000 votes separated Shultz from Wojtovich, according to unofficial results.
Voters also were intent on booting out incumbent Laurin Hendrix from the District 1 seat on the Maricopa County Community College District Governing Board and give the job instead to newcomer Jacqueline V. Smith. The district includes Gilbert.
Unofficial returns had Smith beating Hendrix 55-45 percent. Smith, vice president of Arizona State University Foundation, led Hendrix by over 35,000 votes.
Hendrix, a businessman, won a seat on Gilbert Town Council in the August Primary Election and took his oath of office last Wednesday. He will join Councilwoman Aimee Yentes as the minority conservative voices on the dais.
Councilman Jared Taylor, the other limited-government proponent, did not run for reelection.
Gilbert voters also weighed in on the community college district’s at-large seat, which incumbent Linda Thor held a commanding lead against challenger Shelli Boggs, a teacher and member of the EVIT Governing Board.
Thor, president emeritus of Rio Salado College in Tempe, had over 350,000 more votes than Boggs, 63 percent of the vote to Boggs’ 37 percent.
Meanwhile, a nailbiter emerged Saturday in the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ District 1 race.
The district includes Gilbert, Queen Creek, Chandler and part of Ahwatukee and has been in Republican hands for decades and still might end.
A day after the election, Democrat Jevin Hodge claimed victory against incumbent Republican Jack Sellers, a former Chandler councilman who was appointed supervisor 2019 after Denny Barney resigned to become president/CEO of the Phoenix East Valley Partnership.
Hodge, who serves as the chair of the Booker T. Washington Child Development Center, also may be the first Black to occupy a seat on the county board if the results don’t change.
Hodge is employed as the national engagement director of LINK Strategic Partners, a business, nonprofit and government consulting firm in Washington, D.C.
His website describes his job as working “with community partners to maximize impact by governments, non-profits, and businesses hosting major events around the US and abroad.”
Hodge had been leading by more than 4,000 votes and maintaining a 51-49-percent lead until Monday, when Sellers came within 1,256 votes of catching up. Both candidates now have 50 percent of the vote each.
However, the County Recorder's Office reported early today that an estimated 18,455 early ballots are left to process and tabulate, 3,700 early ballots left to verify and 5,270 provisional ballots still to be counted and 10,930 provisional ballots left to verify. It's unknown how many of those ballots were cast in District 1.
In District 1, Republicans hold a strong edge with 199,999 registered voters compared to 176,000 registered Democrats. There also are 182,000 independent voters.
Sellers had been losing the money game in the race.
Sellers raised $132,745 and spent $102,362 while Hodge raised $250,987 and spent $222,740.
Jevin Hodge’s mother, Berdetta Hodge, meanwhile, had no worries in her bid for a second term on the Tempe Union High School District Governing Board, leading eight candidates competing for three seats.
Two of Gilbert’s former councilmen – Eddie Cook and Jordan Ray – were successful in their bids for higher office.
It looked like Cook managed to hold onto his county assessor job that he was appointed to in February.
The Republican led with over 67,000 more votes compared with his Democratic challenge Aaron Conner. Initially mail-in ballots gave Conner the lead but he lost it hours later.
Ray, who resigned in early April to run for the justice of peace job for Highland Justice Court in Gilbert, easily beat his fellow Republicans in the primary and faced no challengers last week. Still, he received over 83,000 votes.
For the state races, voters picked Republican Warren Petersen over Democrat Lynsey Robinson for the senate seat in District 12, which includes Gilbert. The two faced off in 2018 for a state House seat.
The Senate seat is now occupied by Eddie Farnsworth, who is retiring.
And, in the District 12 House race, Republicans Jake Hoffman and Travis Grantham easily filled the two open seats against unknown write-in candidate Kristin Clark, a Democrat.
Arizona voters also overwhelming approved Proposition 207 that allows for adult recreational marijuana use and possession.
In anticipation of that occurring, the Town Council in October voted to ban the sale, cultivation and storage of recreational marijuana in Gilbert.
However, under the Smart and Safe Arizona Act, Gilbert and other municipalities cannot restrict the ability of a nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary to have a dual license to sell marijuana for recreational use at the same location. Currently Gilbert has one such facility, Curaleaf.