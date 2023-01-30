The No. 1 concern for Gilbert businesses right now is workforce, according to Mayor Brigette Peterson.
“They can’t find reliable workforce, they can’t get people to apply for these jobs,” Peterson said. “Gilbert’s unemployment rate is about 2.2%, which is extremely low – a kind of unhealthy low in my opinion.”
Peterson raised the concern and asked if there was any federal help during a Jan. 20 roundtable discussion with U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
Sinema met with Maricopa County elected officials and employers at Phoenix Forge for an hour-long discussion about their priorities and needs.
Attendees included Maricopa County Supervisors Bill Gates and Jack Sellers, Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, Surprise Mayor Skip Hall, and SRP President David Rousseau.
Sinema said the community college system provided a way to upscale the workforce and fill employers’ demand because it’s “effective, more accessible and more affordable.”
Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise said community college tuition was still high for those who also have to pay rent and car payments.
“How do we help them out?” Weise said.
Sinema asked the business leaders and mayors to put together a proposal for federal help for upscaling the workforce that includes a mix of ideas – some that don’t take much money, such as adding flexibility to a program, and some that do, like competitive grants for community colleges so they can offer more programs.
“Put together a few ideas of elements or trunks of things we can do to help start a conversation about the federal role in upscaling our workforce,” Sinema said.
“It’s not just about economic security for our country but it would also be important to talk about how this is good for our national security.”
She said the group’s talk about a concerted effort to onshore work that’s been outsourced for years to China has wide support among many members in Congress.
Outsourcing to countries that don’t share the same geo-political goals as the United States, such as China and Russia, creates a national security risk, according to Sinema.
She said she will need to persuade her colleagues that the investment in upscaling would help the county be better prepared for natural disasters such as the pandemic and better prepared for a different geo-political future.
She noted that she’s tried for years to put more flexibility in the federal Pell Grant program for students with financial need but there was no traction as it was not a top priority for her colleagues.
But she was more hopeful with the proposal if she can package it as an economic and national security imperative.
The discussion also focused on Proposition 400, the half-cent sales tax that funds regional transportation projects.
Then-Gov. Doug Ducey in July vetoed a bill setting an election to extend the tax for another 25 years. As it stands, Proposition 400 sunsets in 2025 if no action is taken.
Sinema acknowledged the importance of extending the tax, which she said is critical to the economic growth of the region and that they need to make that case to the voters.
Weise, who chairs the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Council, said voters understand the need for transportation but it’s the state Legislature that needs persuading to pass a bill calling for the election.
He said since Sinema’s time as a state lawmaker, the dynamics have changed the last 15 years.
“Any advice or tips you have would be really helpful in how we can help the Legislature understand,” he said. “We are going to be at a critical juncture here in the next six months to a year because it expires at the end of 2025 and transportation in the Valley will come to a halt.”
Sinema told the group that it is incumbent on them to lobby lawmakers in swing legislative districts and let them know what the extension means “in dollars and cents to their constituents.”
She also suggested that they reach out to mayors of rural communities to talk with their representatives to get behind Proposition 400 because if that measure goes away, Maricopa County will be competing for the same limited federal dollars as those smaller communities.
Because it’s almost impossible for small communities to get federal funding, Marciopa County officials can help them understand that if Proposition 400 moves forward, they will benefit, Sinema said.
Another pressing issue for the group was the on-going drought and shrinking Colorado River.
For the first time ever, a water shortage was declared in 2021 and Arizona saw cuts in its allotment for the second time this year.
Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo asked Sinema if there was any chance to get California to help and step up conservation measures. The Golden State gets the largest share of the river water and has not yet seen reductions.
Sinema said of the seven U.S. states that rely on the Colorado River, Arizona has the least rights.
She said 100% of America’s winter greens come from Yuma County and that she has been pushing hard to educate people of the interconnectivity of the Southwest region.
She said she withheld her support of the Inflation Reduction Act until it included $4 billion for water management and conservation efforts for the Colorado River, which not only helps Arizona but the other six states as well.
She noted her other efforts addressing the drought crisis, including forming last year a Water Advisory Council of experts and key stakeholders tasked with finding solutions to Arizona’s worsening shortage.
She also pointed to the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021, where she secured over $8 billion for infrastructure such as water recycling and water storage in the western United States.
Sinema also informed the group that she was working to reclassify copper as a critical mineral, essential for economic development or national security and which has a supply chain vulnerable to disruption.
Copper is a vital ingredient used in clean energy technology such as electric vehicle batteries and microchips. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Arizona produces 71% of the copper mined in the country in 2021.
The designation would allow for streamlining leasing and permitting processes to expedite exploration, production, processing, reprocessing, recycling, and domestic refining of copper.