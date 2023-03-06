Mayor Brigette Peterson is pitching an ordinance that is less restrictive on what the Town can do with passenger rail after a divided Town Council just weeks earlier rejected a more stringent measure.
Peterson’s proposal is on the council’s March 7 agenda for possible action.
Her proposed ordinance would ban the town from assessing a new fee or a new tax for building, maintaining or repairing rail lines for either commuter rail or light rail. The ordinance would not prohibit the town or its employees from addressing or conducting business pertaining to commuter or light rail, unlike the ordinance that was defeated Feb. 21.
“I’m a ‘no,’” said Councilman Jim Torgeson, who is pushing his own competing ordinances. “This is a lie. This is deceiving people and lying to them and I won’t be a part of it. It doesn’t say anything about expenses. What she’s done is worked around it.”
Torgeson said Peterson’s ordinance forbids new taxes or fees but doesn’t stop Gilbert from spending money on commuter or light rail.
“They can still do what they want under this. They don’t need new taxes,” he said.
Although the mayor has said that light rail isn’t even a consideration in Gilbert, Amtrak is proposing passenger rail service on freight tracks from Tucson to Buckeye with station stops along the way. Amtrak two years ago announced plans to connect up to160 communities throughout the United States by building new or improved rail corridors in over 25 states.
Councilwoman Bobbi Buchli said she in no way supports Peterson’s ordinance. Buchli, Torgeson and Councilman Chuck Bongiovanni were on the losing end of pushing the ordinance that failed in February.
“To me it seems to really give the town the ability to do whatever they want,” Buchli said. “I don’t see this offering the residents of Gilbert anything.”
She pointed to the ordinance’s provision against assessing a new tax, saying “this is already on the books. They can’t do that anyways so that is double talk, in my opinion.
“Another thing that I don’t like either – I don’t like any of it, frankly – is where … they say commuter rail ‘means rail passenger service operating primarily on a dedicated right-of-way on existing railroad tracks.’ ‘Primarily’ is a huge word.”
She said Amtrak could end up building new tracks through Gilbert and the ordinance would not apply.
“There are so many ‘wheres’ and ‘whys’ that are left wide open,” Buckly said. “So, I’m not for this.”
She said she still favored the ordinance that was shot down last month in a 4-3 vote.
“There has been a lot of misinformation and disinformation around this topic,” Bongiovanni said. “The only real way to sort it out is to separate the issues and create an ordinance around each of them.”
He said he supported allowing the town conversations regarding passenger rail.
“I know we want a seat at the table to get the information needed to know exactly how it will affect the town (and) whether we have a choice or not,” he said.
The council members at odds with the ordinance in February raised concerns that restricting the town from participating in discussions about rail service would prohibit it from addressing possible impacts should commuter rail come through Gilbert.
Torgeson said he doesn’t oppose the town talking about passenger rail, but “we need to not be spending money to discuss it, that’s all.”
Torgeson also said he wasn’t against the staff’s request for a further look into a proposed transit station in the Heritage District and in the Cooley Station neighborhood.
The previous council tabled the $288,760 study on the transit hubs last year after pushback from the community and former member Aimee Yentes. The study was anticipated to go before the new council to decide the matter.
“I’m not against it as long as it’s not considering light or commuter rail,” Torgeson said. “Having a transit depot is one thing. (It’s) what you intend to bring to it. I’m not against having those for charging stations, park and rides, which we already have downtown, commuter bus stations, Uber spots, etc.”
Torgeson said he is introducing two ordinances at Tuesday’s meeting. His ordinances were expected to be added late onto the agenda, past Gilbert Sun News’ deadline, for other council members to review and comment on.
The first takes aim at light rail, prohibiting the town from assessing a tax or fee and using any of its resources, including monies, credit, personnel – anything of value in support of that transit system.
The other ordinance prevents the town from spending any money to further commuter rail in Gilbert, including conducting feasibility studies, designing and building commuter rail stations and including it in any local transportation plan. Gilbert also would be barred from assessing a tax or fee toward anything relating to commuter rail.
Both proposals, however, would allow the town and its employees to address and conduct business pertaining to light rail and to commuter rail.
The ordinance that failed to pass last month would have prohibited Gilbert from participating and spending any resources for commuter and light rails.
It was originally introduced at a study session last year by Yentes, who vehemently opposes passenger rail services in the town, calling it outdated technology that would need to be heavily subsidized by taxpayers.
Council ended up tabling the ordinance after Yentes and former Councilman Laurin Hendrix complained that the revised version lost its original intent.
Since last year, residents have spoken out at council meetings against passenger rail, claiming it would bring in homeless people and crime and increase taxes to support it.
Arizona Department of Transportation and the Maricopa Association of Governments, the regional planning agency, have been looking at commuter rail for some time and commissioned a number of studies on the issue.
ADOT in 2015 completed a five-year study looking at the feasibility of a passenger rail system between Tucson and Phoenix and MAG updated its regional commuter rail system study in 2018, which included recommendations for the implementation of a regional commuter rail system.