New playgrounds, higher water and trash rates and the opening of a new interchange are coming to Gilbert in the new year.
Beyond town boundaries, Gilbert commuters need to brace themselves and find alternative routes if they work in downtown Phoenix as the Arizona Department of Transportation ramps up its three-year overhaul of the I-10 from Ray Road to the Broadway Curve.
After an off-year in which voters dealt mostly with municipal and school bonds, Gilbert is buckling up for an election that will fill offices ranging from a U.S. Senate seat to lowly constables.
Seats currently held by Council members Aimee Yentes, Laurin Hendrix, Scott September and Yung Koprowksi are up for re-election.
So far, people who have submitted to the Town Clerk a statement of interest for the office were Hendrix, Koprowski, September, Michael Clark, Bus Obayomi, Bill Spence, Jim Torgeson, Mario Chicas and Larry Melton.
Additionally, Higley Governing Board seats held by Amy Kaylor and Jill Wilson are up for election. Five people already have filed statements of interest, though petitions won’t be due until August for the Nov. 2 election.
In Gilbert Public Schools, board President Dr. J. Charles Santa Cruz, William Parker and Jill Humpherys must decide whether to seek another term. Only one person so far has filed a statement of interest in those races.
Voters also will be selecting a new governor and casting votes in all statewide offices as well as the Legislature.
Voters also will have to get used to new numbers for their Congressional and legislative districts as the Arizona Redistricting Commission has renumbered and realigned all those districts.
Coming later this year, Gilbert residents and business owners can expect to see a hike in their water and trash bills.
The Town will host in-person customer workshops with virtual options on Jan. 24 and Feb. 3. Gilbert Council is expected to vote on an increase in water and trash rates at the Feb. 22 meeting. If approved, the increases would go into effect April 1.
Some big projects to look out for this year include the start of the reconstruction of the North Water Treatment Plant, which can pump up to 45 million gallons of drinking water a day.
The aging plant near Guadalupe and Higley roads faces challenges in complying with drinking-quality standards. In 2020 the project was estimated to cost $273 million.
Also to be completed this year is the Lindsay Road/202 Santan Freeway Traffic Interchange, which will provide a new direct freeway access to Gilbert’s Central Business District and new surrounding residential and commercial development. It will improve traffic flow in the area by widening Lindsay Road and reducing congestion at the existing interchanges at Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive, according to ADOT.
Town Hall’s remodeling is expected to be completed later this year, allowing Council meeting to resume there. Council has been meeting off-site during the year-long remodeling.
The $15.4-million project included upgrades to the roofing, HVAC systems and expanded space at the building, which is over 20 years old.
Four new playgrounds will be installed at Cosmo, Discovery, McQueen and Circle G Parks. Council in December approved spending $617,739 for the project because the existing playgrounds at the four parks are beyond repair.
The Town also will complete adding or replacing shade structures at the following locations at a cost of $289,860.
Once these projects are completed, all Town playgrounds will have shade, which will protect the new and existing play equipment from the elements.
In Gilbert public safety circles, fire recruits who graduated from the academy report for full-time service and the Fire Department is holding its third academy class at the Public Safety Training Facility.
Gilbert Fire also will begin using drone technology in the field to help with firefighting.
Gilbert Police Department will see its first academy class graduate in February.
Also in 2022, the design and preparation begin for the construction of an advocacy center where police, medical staff and support providers will be in one facility to help victims of certain crimes. The center is expected to lessen the trauma for victims and help in successful prosecution.
Designs also begin on expanding the department’s police dispatch project and renovating the town’s Emergency Operations Center.