Ira Latham, who has four kids, came before Higley Unified School District Governing Board last week voicing concern that the district’s revised dress code policy was too vague.
Suggested policies on how staff should act with students, how staff should use social media and cell phone and how students should dress were on the board’s table Aug. 10.
“I remember how school was and I understand how dress codes are important with regards to the classroom setting, Latham said. “I understand the need to express yourself but that is not the right place to do it in the classroom with regards to dress and attire.
“As a business owner I think that we’re disservicing the children by not properly giving them the right expectations on what they are expected to do once they’ve left the school system.”
He added that he’s never been part of a business or an organization that didn’t have a stricter dress requirement than the one the board was considering.
“The recommended new policy does not give enough specifications on what should be covered,” Latham said. “It specifically just talks about the underwear areas and the private areas whereas the old policy specifically called out midriffs (and) modest chest coverings. I’m a little confused with the purpose of the dress code if it’s not setting children up for success for after school.”
He recommended that the board integrate parts of the old policy with the recommended one. About five other speakers also spoke out against the proposed dress policy.
The current policy prohibits students from immodestly exposing the chest, abdomen, midriff, genital area or buttocks.
The proposed revision bans students from exposing undergarments or undergarment areas and requires covering private body parts. Clothing cannot be see-through and undergarment cannot be worn as clothing.
Three board members agreed with Latham.
“I can’t support this policy at this time because it’s too vague,” said member Kristina Reese, who owns a daycare and preschool. “I want an appropriate dress code that meets the needs of our students and the needs of the community where kids can express themselves and be comfortable but know the expectations and the expectations are clear.”
Most important for her was that enforcement would not be consistent under the revised policy because of its vagueness, Reese said, adding that middle- and high-school students change classes throughout a school day and could go through five classes without a problem but get “dress-coded” in the 6th period.
“And so, I have a difficult time supporting this particular policy,” Reese said.
President Tiffany Shultz, however, said the proposed language wasn’t vague as it specifically prohibits the exposure of undergarments. She also said that she didn’t want to come up with a policy based on “my moral beliefs, my religious beliefs.”
Member Michelle Anderson said she did not support removing chest, midriff and buttocks from the policy as consistent enforcement would be “slim to none.”
She cited the importance of dressing for success and said that what people wear can affect their mental and physical performances.
“There is a time and place for style and specific attire,” Anderson said. “Our original policy does not mandate that students dress in suits and slack and body-length skirts, long-sleeved shirts or turtle necks. It 100 percent allows for current styles, comfortable clothes and comfortable shoes to be worn.”
Anderson, a teacher, said she looked up the dress code for the top 100 schools in the nation and found that 14 use uniforms and only three had language that called for students to dress appropriately.
Many of the other schools had dress codes that far exceeded HUSD’s expectations she said, adding that the language in the amended policy was counter-productive and would not work.
She asked how are teachers going to be able to determine if a crop tank top is an undergarment or a regular piece of clothing. She said the current dress code was appropriate.
“It reduces academic distractions for teachers,” Anderson said. “The current policy is clear on expectations and reduces subjective assessments and strives for consistency across classroom sites.”
Board member Anna Van Hoek said that students with an exposed midriff in the classroom distract other students and staff and she opposed removing the wording from the policy.
“No matter what career field it is, if you show up not dressed appropriately there’s a pretty good chance that you’re not going to be considered for that position,” Van Hoek said. “We have standards for our teachers. If our teachers showed up to interview dressed like some of our children in the district, I can guarantee you they wouldn’t be hired.
“So if we are prepping our children to be college and career ready they need to learn to be able to have self-respect and that doesn’t include showing off their body parts.”
She added that having a clear dress code in place also makes it easier for parents to enforce it at home.
Board member Amanda Wade, a former teacher, said if the policy gets overly specific, it could cause potential problems “because at the end of the day we can’t think of certain types of scenarios until they happen.”
She said that the lack of consistency in enforcement was due to different moral standards, noting the current policy was written in 2001 and over time society has changed.
“It’s important to recognize that the school our kids attend is very different than the school each of us attended as adults because things very much have changed and that’s part of social norms,” she said. “We constantly change as a society.
“I don’t think it’s fair for us to say that we as a school we need to help you parent because you’re having a hard time creating established boundaries within your home,” Wade said.
“I don’t think it’s fair to put education in that position because again your moral standards may differ than somebody else’s moral standards and we are constantly setting people up for failure essentially and I struggle with that.”
District counsel Jennifer MacLennan said if the board adopts the policy, the administration can get more specific in the regulations.
“You’re creating the policy statement for the district and staff will create the implementation that could include regulations,” she said.
Initially a motion was made to amend the proposed policy by adding that material must cover the entire midriff, front, back and sides.
But Reese said the policy was still not where it needs to be and suggested the attorney redraft the policy incorporating elements from the two.
The board agreed to table the issue and take formal action possibly at the Aug. 23 meeting.
The board, however, approved the policies regarding staff conduct with students and district employees’ use of social media and cell phones.
Prohibited behaviors in the newly adopted policy on staff conduct include no flirtatious communication, including commenting on a student’s attractiveness, appearance or dress, no banter, allusions, jokes or innuendos of a sexual nature, no giving a personal gift that singles out individual students, no confiding in a student on a personal and private matter and no socializing with a student outside of school or a school activity.
Staff also is prohibited from receiving personal gifts unless they are of nominal value such as plants, pens, mugs or gift cards of a small amount.
MacLennan said the policy resulted from a body of work created by two previous attorneys who defended HUSD in sexual molestation cases.
The policy, she explained, tries to outline behaviors the attorneys encountered in their experience when litigating those cases.
Regarding the policy on social media and cell phone use, teachers can only use school-controlled and approved technologies in communicating with students or parents. They are prohibited from using their personal devices to directly communicate with students unless it’s through school-controlled and approved technologies.
Teachers also must include a parent, another educator or a supervisor on any communication with students. Also, their communication with students must be about academics or extracurricular activities and they are to refrain from communication outside school and extracurricular scheduled hours.