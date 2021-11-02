Transgender students using school bathrooms that match their sexual identity prompted a parent to show up at a Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board meeting, begging a change in policy.
Flint Crump told the board last Tuesday that a Virginia juvenile court judge just the day before found a 14-year-old transgender teen guilty of sexual assaulting a 15-year-old classmate inside a girls’ bathroom in May on a high school campus.
“We don’t want this to happen in Gilbert Public Schools,” said Crump, a father to a teenaged daughter. “I called my high school today, the kid’s high school and that’s the policy – that transgenders can use whatever bathroom they want.”
Crump asked the board to make it “an immediate priority” to address the issue.
“I am against and I oppose the policy of transgenders using female bathrooms,” he continued. “I would like to request that the board takes all resources available of legal counsel to file with whichever jurisdiction is necessary to change that policy to same gender-only bathrooms or the bathroom of sexual birth that’s my request.”
Because Crump spoke during public comments, the board was prohibited from responding.
District spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis confirmed that transgender students on GPS campuses have the right to choose which bathroom to use.
“The U.S. Supreme Court and various federal agencies have affirmed that the term ‘sex’ in federal nondiscrimination and civil rights laws includes sexual identity,” Antestenis said in an email. “In line with this, and following our Governing Board policies related to nondiscrimination, students who identify as transgender have a choice of which bathroom to use. Campus staff works with the student and their families to support the student with their choice.”
She added that the Governing Board has not adopted any policy that specifically addresses bathroom use by students.
Gilbert Sun News also asked if the Governing Board planned on acting on Crump’s request.
“The District works directly with its legal team to ensure its schools are following current legal guidelines and requirements and the District will continue to do so,” Antestenis responded. “This includes adhering to nondiscrimination policies and laws.”
She added that the district’s top priority is ensuring students’ safety and wellbeing and that “our campus teams work diligently to ensure student needs are supported and all areas of our campuses are safe environments.”
The U.S. Department of Education in June confirmed that transgender students were protected under Title IX, a law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded schools.
During President Donald Trump’s tenure in office, a federal directive from the previous administration allowing transgender students to use public school bathrooms of their choosing was rescinded.
Schools and municipalities have been wrestling with this issue for over a decade.
In 2013, an Arizona state lawmaker attempted to have pass a so-called bathroom bill that made it a crime for someone to use a public bathroom of gender that didn’t match what was on their birth certificate. Although then-Rep. John Kavanagh, now a senator from Scottsdale, amended his bill after pushback to hold businesses harmless for banning transgenders from using the “wrong” bathrooms, the measure failed.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, North Caroline remained the only state to pass and then repeal a law limiting transgenders’ access to bathrooms that matched their gender identity. And, over a dozen states have over the years considered a bathroom bill, NCSL reported.
According to Gender Spectrum, having school support and acknowledgment of a student’s right to use the bathroom consistent with gender identity is critical and that a negative school experience not only hindered a “transgender student’s academic achievement and growth, but can also interfere with their long-term health and well-being.”
The nonprofit, which provides education and training for a more inclusive environment, stated that 75.1 percent of transgender students feel unsafe at school because of their gender expression and that 63.4 percent of transgender students reported avoiding bathrooms.
Additionally, private bathrooms for transgender students is not a solution as it can be “tremendously stigmatizing” for the student already facing barriers to acceptance in school, the group added.