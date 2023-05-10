Gilbert Planning commissioners last week gave a thumb up to a compromise to put open space, apartments, retail and “a cool destination spot” of restaurants on 39 acres that would shield homes from a proposed 271-acre light industrial development called The Ranch.
Residences at The Ranch near the southwest corner of Power and Elliot roads now goes to Council June 20.
Only two people from Morrison Ranch’s Elliot Groves neighborhood spoke May 3 – a far cry from the 1,000 speaker cards turned in last fall from residents opposed to the original plan that called for light-industrial use on most of the 311 acres.
Jennifer Wada, who was part of a core group of Morrison Ranch residents who worked on the compromise with developer Colmena Group, said the new proposal “offers something that actually includes some benefits to the neighborhood.”
“I think we are almost there,” Wada said. “This process with the neighborhood is not complete yet. There are some loose ends that need to be tied up in order for there to be support for the plan at the town council hearing.”
The council also in the same June meeting will vote on The Ranch project, which the Planning Commission recommended approval in October. The developer also is submitting a Planned Area Development overlay that would lock in the project design.
Wada said most residents were either neutral or positive about the Residences at The Ranch. Of the handful of negative feedback, a majority centered on the industrial proposal, she said.
“The majority of concerns were still about the industrial impact,” Wada said. “In our experience it’s the industrial more than the multifamily that has been the bigger issue with some of the residents.”
A maximum of 750 residential units are allowed with the new proposed rezone and minor General Plan amendment.
“Yes, people in Gilbert are frustrated with the amount of multifamily developments but the one thing that our neighborhood hates more than apartments is industrial,” Wada continued.
“That is what has always been center of concerns for this project, the intensity of industrial and its uses and the amount of resulting semi trucks.”
Ryan Handelsman, who has worked with developers, said he looked forward to patronizing the retail and restaurants on the site if the project is approved.
“Six months ago. I probably would have came with a pitchfork and a PowerPoint presentation and 150 reasons why I oppose the project,” Handelsman said. “The amount of industrial that we’ve seen in the original proposal was absurd.”
Although the developer dropped the percentage of light industrial to 71% from the original proposed 93%, Handelsman still expressed concern.
“I don’t think anybody in Morrison Ranch or the surrounding neighborhoods understand why we need 71% industrial or millions upon millions of square feet,” he said. “That is a question that will remain unanswered. I think the project as it stands now is bearable.”
Both residents thanked the developer for incorporating changes as late as the April 25 neighborhood meeting to address their concerns.
The proposal called for 14.92 acres of two-story multifamily units along the site’s western boundary facing Elliot Groves; 9.07 acres of two-stories of multifamily over ground floor retail; 11.77 acres of multifamily units with at least 20% of the floor area allotted for non-residential uses and 3.82 acres for general commercial uses. Access to the 39 acres would primarily be from Elliot Road.
Furthering buffering the residents from the industrial is a proposed 16.5 acres of open space, approximately 200 feet wide by 4,500 feet long or the size of 12 football fields, which would be landscaped with grass, shrubs and trees. The open space would be included in the first phase.
Land-use attorney Sean Lake raised a concern with the Town’s Land Development Code that requires at least 20% of the floor area on the 11.77 acres be set aside for non-residential uses.
He said the developer has already committed to building 47,000 square feet of restaurant and retail on the 39 acres and that staff’s interpretation of the code to require more non-residential uses using floor area instead of ground floor would dramatically increase the additional square feet for retail uses.
He said the 47,000 square feet to create “this destination restaurant zone, restaurant district” is already a big commitment for a developer to try to make that work.
“When you say 47,000, that’s not a big box or a grocery store,” Lake said. “That’s small, individual restaurant, retail spaces. So it’s tough to kind of fill that up with boutique shops. That is a lot of retail.”
He said staff was recommending denial of the project because they wanted more non-residential uses and the developer offered to add an additional 15,000 square feet on the 11 acres for a total of 62,000 square feet for the project, which “we think is a stretch.”
“It is a lot, quite a bit of that boutique retail to go into that area but we were willing to do that because we wanted to create this destination area and we are committed to doing that,” Lake said.
He said under the staff’s interpretation using floor area the additional square feet of non-residential uses would increase to 78,000 square feet of retail instead of 20,000 using ground floor.
“We think that’s over-saturation,” Lake said. “That is way too much and wouldn’t be able to do it.
“Our concern if we have to live with it – total-floor area as opposed to ground-floor area – it would put too much burden on retail in the area, too much supply and would either not be built and not create that buffer we are trying to accommodate with the neighbors or be built and be vacant and that is even worst. To have retail shops built and be vacant.”
Commissioner Brian Andersen said he was learning toward the Lake’s argument and that most projects look at the percentage of ground floor area and not the total project.
Planning Manager Eva Cutro said whatever is placed in the non-residential uses has to be open to the public.
Planner Veronica Gonzalez explained that staff wanted 20% for the entire square footage to ensure that the developer doesn’t pack all the non-residential uses into a single building and leave the other buildings as all multifamily.
Commissioner Charles Johnson said he agreed with the developer.
“Based on my experience with retail that goes back a couple of decades I think you are correct,” Johnson said. “You can’t force to have retail, extensive retail when the market may not sustain it. You will have vacant properties, which would be hard to basically fill.”
The commission voted 5-1 to recommend council approval of the minor General Plan amendment and the rezone with stipulations that ground floor and not floor area be used to calculate the non-residential uses on the 11 acres and that those uses must be in multiple buildings.
Commissioner William Fay was the lone dissenter and Commissioner David Blaser recused himself.