A developer wants to put a two-story office building on 9.5 acres at Gilbert Spectrum, a multi-phase industrial park at the southwest corner of McQueen and Elliot roads.
SunCap Property Group is seeking a approval on a design plan, General Plan amendment and a rezone on 11.92 acres to light industrial use from community commercial in order to do the 60,000-square-foot Gilbert Spectrum Building 3 project. The acreage is the last remaining vacant parcel in 63.4-acre Spectrum Gilbert.
“This is a project that has had a lot of work done by OED (Office of Economic Development), with recruiting and working with the employer Northrop Grumman to work on this office expansion,” planner Noah Schumerth said at the March 1 Planning Commission study session.
“So, it’s definitely in line with some employment goals we have for the town. It’s an exciting project for the town.”
The General Plan amendment and rezoning are scheduled for formal action by the commissioners on May 5 and Town Council on June 6, according to Schumerth. Design review is expected to go to the commission for approval on June 7.
The 11.92-acre site has adjoining parcels to the south and west currently classified as light industrial.
According to Schumerth, the proposed design for Building 3 would match the look of Building 5, which was built in 2019 west of site and is occupied by Northrop Grumman. The two buildings also would have similar landscaping.
“There are landscape pedestrian pads and 602 parking spaces being added to complete the parking areas for the broader industrial area, the Gilbert Spectrum Community,” Schumerth said.
Commissioner William Fay said the project was compatible with the surrounding uses.
But he said he had a hard time “orienting and understanding the big picture what was happening” with an L-shaped lot in the middle of Gilbert Spectrum currently used for temporary water retention south of the proposed Building 3.
The developer is proposing to fill in the retention basin and use it for parking for Building 3 and redirect the water in the basin to new underground storage pipes and drywells below.
“The only observation I’ve got that kind of jumped off the page of me is they’re using a 10-foot diameter piping for underground drainage storage and they’re using an absolute boatload of the stuff,” Fay said. “That southern L portion they’re going to have to dig that entire thing out, line the entire thing. …Short of putting in one of those big vaults like at ASU where they’re trying to do HVAC stuff, this is probably the most I’ve ever seen. “Economically it’s their money but this is the most. Our inspectors are going to have to be Johnny-on-the-spot on this one.”
Schumerth said he will address Fay’s concern with the engineering staff.
“I will note that the goal is to accommodate the completion of the Gilbert Spectrum development, which is a lot of paved area and there’s still other pad sites to the south that still need to be filled in,” Schumerth said.
“And so I think there’s an eye to the future for this whole campus being routed through some more centralized retention features and top of replacing the retention area that already exists on that L piece.
Commissioner Anthony Bianchi said he agreed the land-use request is “very reasonable.”
“The site development regulations are all met or exceeded,” Bianchi said. “It’s going to match the adjacent parcels and it allows for unified campus expansion.”
Chairman Jan Simon said he thought that something could be done with the north- and east-facing elevations but other than that the land use is fine.
“I think it’s in a great spot,” Simon said. “Obviously Northrop is a great anchor in the community, so I appreciate what’s being done.”