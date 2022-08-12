A developer is proposing a rental complex of 72 townhomes and 66 cottages on 16.2 acres near the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Warner Road in Gilbert.
The land is currently half in town limits and half in Maricopa County with annexation, General Plan amendment and rezoning cases simultaneously making their way through the approval process, according to planner Noah Schumerth.
A public hearing on the annexation is scheduled for the Aug. 23 Town Council meeting before New Village Homes can begin collecting signatures on the petition, said Schumerth. He anticipated the annexation to go for council approval sometime in November or December.
Schumerth presented the gated 138-unit Highland Park project at the Aug. 3 study session for input on the design from the Planning Commission, which also acts as the Design Review Board.
“They’ve worked through a lot of constraints with the project to make sure everything works together,” Schumerth said. “So, planning staff is really pleased with the outcome of a lot of those changes that have been made to the site design.”
Schumerth said he presented the design review case early to the commissioners due to the pending annexation case and to give the developer more flexibility.
“With multi-family projects, it’s important to give you a look at it as soon as possible to get feedback on these larger projects,” he said. “Doing the design review study session up front just allows the applicant to have the most flexibility in going forward with a multi-family project.”
The project, which would be built in a single phase, proposes townhomes on the northern half of the site and the cottages on the southern half. A Union Pacific railroad track runs along the eastern boundary.
The one-story cottages would be a mix of two- and three-bedroom residences, each with a one-car garage and driveway space for two additional vehicles. They would range in size between 900 square feet and 1,300 square feet and each would have private open space surrounded by a block wall.
The developer proposes five floor plans for the cottages with 14 distinct elevation and color palettes. The propose designs allude to traditional styles such as American Farmhouse, Mediterranean Cottage, Cape Code, Craftsman, and American Bungalow, according to the developer.
The two-story townhomes would have two bedrooms and two-car garages and 1,300 square feet of living space.
Each townhome designed in a farmhouse style would include a private open space with a low block wall.
Val Vista Drive is proposed as the primary access to the development with a secondary fire emergency access located at the northwest corner of the site on the Val Vista Drive frontage.
Shared amenities include a clubhouse, pool and dog park. Between all the units and guest parking areas, the development would have 400 parking spaces.
Vice Chairman Noah Mundt said he liked the open space proposed at the entry but was concerned it might possibly come at the expense of open space within the complex that would break up the massing of the units.
He added that he was glad to see no units placed along the railroad tracks and he didn’t want the unit count to detract from the design and quality of the layout.
Schumerth said that in the rezoning case, the developer is asking for a deviation to have less public open space in exchange for increasing the private open space for the cottages and townhomes.
Commissioner William Fay said the townhome design looked fine with him but he had an issue with the cottages.
“I think the description of cottages is a little bit generous,” Fay said. “One man’s cottage is another man’s trailer home. We got some developments like this in the East Valley. Some of them look like very little, almost like tiny homes. Some of them look like run-down trailer parks.”
Fay said even though the cottages had enough variations, he was concerned with their aesthetics.
“I think that this (project) fits really well into a very strange, triangular-shaped piece right by a railroad,” Mundt said. “I think they’ve done a pretty good job with the elevations. I don’t have any real problems with the articulations.
“I think this is above and beyond what would be palatable in the area, so good job.”
Other commissioners agreed.
“I love the diversity of architecture,” Commissioner David Blaser said. “With these two very distinct products, I think they’ve done a really good job designing it and having it be quite diverse. So I am in favor of the project. I think it’s great.”
Commissioner Brian Johns said it was a tough infill site and the proposed project looked good.
“It will kind of finish up that corner a little bit next to that railroad track,” he said.