A four-building self-storage facility is coming to 3.5 acres at the southwest corner of Baseline Road and Meadow Drive.
Gilbert Planning Commission on Dec. 7 unanimously approved the site plan, landscaping and other design elements for Superstition Meadows. The commission also acts as the Design Review Board.
“It is a permitted use,” said land-use attorney Tyler Earl. “The developer, they own more than 30 storage facilities in eight states. This is a family owned company that’s been doing this for a very, very long time.
“Their plan now is to own and operate the facility and they really do push the quality and try to make these very nice facilities.”
According to planner Kristen Devine, over 100 residents attended a neighborhood meeting in February and 30 more sent emails afterwards voicing concerns with height, traffic, noise and a 12-foot pedestrian/equestrian easement on the southern boundary of the property.
“There was a concern that the easement at the southern border would become an alley,” said Devine, who referred to it as “a corridor of mischief.”
Because the easement prevents construction, the property owner is proposing an 8-foot-tall partial block fence placed 40 feet from the shared property line to the south. The fence would incorporate a view on the top half into the corridor, according to Devine.
There also is a proposal for a 28-foot landscape buffer with trees to shield the project from homeowners to the south.
She added that the developer responded to the residents’ concerns with other project modifications, changing the building design from an industrial warehouse-style to one that is more residential looking and changing the storage door color to brown from yellow.
She said the height would remain at the proposed 35 feet as the current zoning allows for as high as 45 feet.
“This is probably the nicest looking self storage I’ve ever seen,” Commissioner Lisa Gage said. “I think this will fit in nicely.”
Resident Greg Prince said he appreciated the changes to the project but his remaining concern is one of safety as his backyard is up against the 12-foot easement.
“A question I have is access to (the corridor),” he said. “Because when our homeless buddies set up camp, how do we call police?”
He asked if police would have access, such as a curb cut at the end of the property, so they are able to drive into the easement and if there would be any security cameras.
“That’s really the only concern,” Prince added. “Instead of a 12-foot alleyway, I got 30 feet or whatever.”
Gage asked if there was a problem with people living on the site now or just setting up tents.
“Just north of that location is a UPS building…they just recently cleaned out,” said David Ybarra, a neighbor of Prince’s.
“There were homeless people so it’s approximately a half mile away. Our concern is if the homeless got in that easement there are we going to be able to see them or be able to report it if we do see somebody there,” he said.
Ybarra suggested putting in more trees in the landscaped buffer and removing the proposed shrubs so people can’t hide.
Earl said the option for the easement was to leave it at 12 feet or put in the wall as proposed and widen the alleyway “so that’s easier for people to look down.”
“As cars are passing by there would be a very easy opportunity to look back in that area,” he said. “With regard to cameras we can look at it. In fact, it’s still going to be our property back there. While I don’t have a camera plan to commit to right now, I think it’s very much in our interest to make sure that we are looking carefully at that zone.”
Commissioner Lesley Davis said there may be an opportunity to do landscape lighting in the buffer so there would be enough light if cameras were installed.
Chairman Jan Simon said perhaps staff can find out if more policing in the area is possible.
“I could just see that being an encampment back there,” Simon said. “So really trying to figure out how can we work to make sure that the access is there (for police).”
Although the town may require how much shrub must be planted in the buffer, Simon said he liked the suggestion of reducing it.
“If you reduced the amount of shrubs that you have in there and had the trees,” he said, “it would be easier to police it and provide less places for people to sleep or hide so that might be something to look at.”
Commissioners also asked questions, including about traffic, the buffer and lighting.
Commissioner Charles Johnson asked for the trend in self-storage units.
“Do you see that there’s a continued demand in market demand for storage units,” he said. “I know in recent years have been a number of storage units been proposed and it’s just a broader land-use question. Is the market such that we may see more storage unit requests?”
Earl responded that the town will see an increase in self-storage projects.
“I would say over the last 10 years you see them a lot more frequently than you used to,” he said.
Some of the drivers include rising housing costs that mean people can afford a smaller home or a smaller rental, according to Earl.
“Those are situations where people still have things and may not necessarily want to purge all of those things,” he said. “There’s also a rise in the amount of people, young people under 30 that are living at home.
“There’s also an increase in multi-generational housing and as we have a pandemic more people working from home utilizing a spare bedroom that was their storage that’s now being utilized for home office.
“I’ll keep it at that but yes I do think that there is an increased demand and as we see an increased need for housing there’s going to be an associated need for storage.”
The project includes a three-story building with a basement level housing a combination of interior and drive-up units totaling 138,106 square feet.
The three other buildings would be single-story drive-up storages, totaling 11,791 feet.
“We think we’ve gone through extensive changes to get it to a point where it’s attractive building,” Earl said. “I know some of the neighbors didn’t like the use. The use is permitted but we also wanted to do our best on the design front.
“We believe that through the work that we’ve engaged in we do think that it’s created a really nice and attractive product that we’re very proud of.”
This self-storage project didn’t face the same opposition at public meetings that the two-story Town Storage encountered before it was approved in August at the southwest corner of Recker and Pecos roads.