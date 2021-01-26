Municipalities in Maricopa County, including Gilbert, are canceling this year’s annual headcount of people living on the streets due to COVID-19 concerns.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that the Point-in-Time Count of individuals sleeping on the streets and in shelters take place for one day in late January for jurisdictions that receive federal funding for homeless housing and services.
The shelter count, however, will still take place.
HUD has approved the request to opt out of the 2021 Point-in-Time Count “due to the health and safety concerns of those experiencing homelessness, as well as, all the staff and volunteers that it takes to conduct a count,” said Sarah Kent, human services planner for the Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care.
Kent’s group finds regional solutions to end homelessness. Maricopa Association of Governments is the lead agency for the program and oversees the regional count.
Kent said HUD has assured each Continuum of Care in the country that they will not be penalized for not participating this year.
Instead, data from the 2020 headcount will be used, along with in-house supplemental data from 2021, Kent said.
“We will only need to send supplemental data to HUD if they feel that they need more information,” Kent said. “They have said that the Point-in-Time shelter data and the Housing Inventory Chart will be enough. We are always willing to send more data to HUD if need be.
“Our Homeless Management Information System will pull shelter data numbers for the night of Jan. 27.”
HUD’s last allocation to the Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care was $28.4 million, according to Kent.
The funding went to agencies and programs such as A New Leaf’s transitional housing and rapid rehousing program, which got $383,450, and $922,160 went to Camelback Pointe, homeless units in Phoenix, according to a federal award report.
In Gilbert, volunteers counted nine homeless individuals last year, up from the two found in 2019.
Overall, the county has been seeing a steady increase in homelessness from 2015 to 2020.
For the 2020 count, the county reported 7,417 homeless individuals – 3,652 in shelters and 3,767 on the streets. It was a 12 percent uptick from the 2019 count.
The unsheltered count for the county also has been going up each year and at a higher rate than the sheltered count.
While HUD uses the information to allocate and prioritize funding for homeless programs, regionally the data is analyzed to better understand root causes of homelessness.
That includes looking at what leads to chronic homelessness as well as first-time homelessness and causes of homelessness among veterans and families.
Kent pointed out that the PIT count is not the sole measurement of homelessness in the county but only a one-night snapshot of the situation.
The Continuum of Care has access to weekly shelter reports that includes emergency shelter, transitional housing and safe haven programs, she said.
Kent said her group also gets monthly counts report from the Homeless Management Information System that shows the increase and decrease in beds or “housing people due to COVID-19.”
“The data that we have in-house is much more comprehensive than the PIT Count data,” Kent said.
“Our CoC is always collecting data on homelessness, daily,” she said. “So, we absolutely know how dire homelessness is because we have more comprehensive data in-house that we are collecting daily that show us a more complete picture of homelessness.”