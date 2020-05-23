Among the casualties in a pandemic that has taken thousands of lives are the solemn ceremonies that would have been held this holiday weekend in honor of thousands of other lives that men and women in uniform gave for their country.
Social distancing is preventing the Gilbert American Legion Post 39 from holding its traditional Monday morning Memorial Day ceremony at HD South, which has been closed since March but will have a soft opening June 2 but will not hold any programs next month.
For the first time since the National Cemetery of Arizona opened in 1979, there will be no Memorial Day ceremony and most communities have canceled theirs. All national cemeteries, even the National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, are closed to large gatherings.
But Gilbert will have a virtual commemoration that will include a message from Mayor Jenn Daniels and include footage of a Ride of Honor that about 50 to 60 Post 39 members held last weekend, according to Mike Annick, commander of the Post’s Sons of the Legion chapter. He said the riders went through the town, driving by homes of Gold Star families and other veterans.
Legionnaire Robert Greene said flags will be posted on Gilbert Road by Post 39 members at 6 a.m. tomorrow, May 25, followed by the reopening of Post headquarters on Gilbert Road at 9 a.m.
But it will be a different atmosphere for members of one of the East Valley’s larger American Legion posts.
The 70-year-old building can only be at half occupancy and while members won’t be required to wear masks, they are encouraged to protect those who are over 65 – who are in a high-risk group for contracting COVID-19.
Post 39 also announced on its website that there would be no potluck meals, no twice-a-week Bingo, and no meetings – “basically no groups of people,” it said.
“We ask you to cooperate and work with us,” the site advised. “We may not agree with these restrictions, but it’s what we have to follow to open.”
Post 39 members also were encouraged to place flags on veterans’ graves yesterday, May 23, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Mesa, though participants had to observe social distancing.
Still, the pandemic has put a damper on many ceremonies in Arizona and across the nation.
“The health and safety of visitors, veterans, volunteers and team members must be our primary consideration at this time,” the National Cemetery Administration says on its website, stating it was a “difficult decision to not host public events for Memorial Day, including the mass placement and retrieval of gravesite flags by any groups.”
Noting thousands of volunteers gather throughout the weekend to place and retrieve American flags on gravesites, “limiting the number of volunteers is not practical.”
“Cemetery staff will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony to officially commemorate Memorial Day,” the National Cemetery Administration said, adding photos of that will be posted on its Facebook site.
On Memorial Day, however, “families and friends are welcome to place flowers or individual flags at veterans’ gravesites.”
The pandemic has impacted the cemetery in other ways.
Even for funerals at the National Cemetery, only 10 people at any given time are allowed. There are no honor guards because they are active military and officials don’t want them exposed to the virus. The cemetery also requires mourners to remain in their vehicles and suggests family members consider postponing a funeral for a safer time.
The pandemic has impacted the American Legion as well.
The disruption – which comes in a year when the 75th anniversary of Germany’s May 8, 1945, surrender was recently observed – has forced some Legion posts to plan a low-key flag retirement ceremony for June 14, Flag Day.
The American Legion’s state and national conventions have been canceled.
Also canceled was the 2020 Arizona Boys State, a week-long program that gives select high school boys a chance to learn how government works. It’s unclear whether a similar program for girls sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary is still on.
But just because there are no 21-gun salutes, no taps and no formal gatherings doesn’t mean the purpose of Memorial Day should be ignored.
Asked what citizens can do to observe the day, Legion Post 64 Commander Pete Meier replied:
“Being that the country is in distress, I would encourage all of them to fly the flag on their house. The old saying is ‘United We Stand.’ Put the flag out and give themselves a few moments of silence for the people they knew who went into the service and have passed away and recognize them that way.
“I wouldn’t encourage a meeting in groups or anything until it opens up more in a few weeks, but they can show unity by putting the flag out, flying the flag during daylight hours and honoring people that way. Give them a moment of silence, a salute and give them their due.”