More than 15,000 residents in Gilbert filed for unemployment claims, according to a newly created tracking map from Maricopa Association of Governments.
The data came last Thursday – the same day the state reported that unemployment in Arizona spiked to 12.7 percent and the same day that state House Republicans turned back an effort to increase Arizona’s unemployment compensation, the second lowest in the country.
In Gilbert’s six primary ZIP codes – 85233, 83234, 85295, 85296, 85297, and 85298 – there were 15,349 reported claims for a town with an estimated population of 248,000, according to the MAG data.
MAG’s maps showed there are no areas in the state that have escaped a rising unemployment claims, according to a release.
However, Maricopa County recorded the biggest numbers of job losses with two thirds of all unemployment claims filed here.
Other areas with traditionally stable employment numbers also were affected, MAG said.
In partnership with the Arizona Department of Economic Security, MAG mapped by ZIP code the number of Arizona unemployment insurance claims filed since the start of the governor’s stay-at-home orders. The data cover claims between March 14 and May 14.
“We went from record low-unemployment levels to record increases in weekly unemployment claims,” said Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, chair of MAG’s Economic Development Committee. “The impact of the pandemic on our workforce is staggering.”
Valley ZIP codes with the highest numbers of unemployment claims include:
Tempe north of Baseline Road, where 85281 saw more than 6,600 unemployment claims, the most of any ZIP code in the region. The ZIP code just to the south, 85282, saw just over 5,200 claims.
East Phoenix around the Phoenix Mountains and Paradise Valley Mall.
South Scottsdale.
The area surrounding Arrowhead Towne Center mall.
South Chandler along Arizona Avenue.
“These maps can be used by employers and policymakers to understand where there are large numbers of people looking for work,” said Mesa Councilman David Luna and vice chairman of the EDC. “We can use that knowledge to target resources to the local economies that need help the most.”
Arizona’s jobless rate spiked last month to 12.6 percent and it’s virtually certain to go higher as the numbers reflect the number of people out looking for work in the second week of April.
Overall, as of the time the Office of Economic Opportunity looked at the numbers in April, the private sector shed 276,300 jobs from the prior month. By contrast, the state normally adds 7,800 workers in April.
The biggest lost, not surprisingly, is in the leisure and hospitality industry. That includes the bars and restaurants that Gov. Doug Ducey in late March ordered shuttered except for take-out.
It also includes hotels, motels and resorts which, while not closed down, have suffered both from the governor’s stay-at-home order as well as the unwillingness of people to travel, particularly by air. That is reflected in data from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee which found tax revenues from these businesses had dropped 57.5 percent from March.
Finally, the category also includes movie theaters, amusement parks and sporting events, also shut down by Ducey’s orders.
Other sectors of the Arizona economy also have been hard hit.
Retail trade shed 43,800 jobs -- about 13.4 percent of total employment -- as shops also were affected by the governor’s directive allowing only ``essential’’ businesses to operate.
There also was the loss of 27,800 jobs in professional and business services. And even the state’s health care industry shed 16,800 jobs.
How high the jobless rate will go is unclear.
Beginning with the third week in April -- the week after the state does its count of employed -- another more than 230,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits.
Still, for the first time in years, the situation actually is better than the rest of the county, with the United States posting a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 14.7 percent.
It is unclear whether that 12.6 percent figure for Arizona is a record.
Data is immediately available going back only as far as the beginning of 1976. And in that time, the highest unemployment rate was 11.5 percent during the 1982 recession.
As the state was releasing the April data, House Democrats were attempting to use procedural maneuvers to get a vote on measures to increase benefits and allow people to get unemployment payments if they leave their jobs due to unsafe working conditions.
Rep. Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley proposed amendments about unemployment insurance to three bills set for consideration by the House Committee on Health and Human Services.
But because they were unrelated to the underlying Senate-passed bills on breast implants, pelvic exams and outpatient treatment centers for behavioral health, the amendments would have wiped out the underlying bills.
Butler and Rep. Andres Cano, D-Tucson, acknowledged the importance of those bills.
But they argued that, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant flood of people seeking unemployment benefits -- 577,000 since the virus hit and the governor ordered businesses shut down -- the problems of people out of work took higher priority.
House Republicans made their own procedural motions to prevent the amendments from even being offered.