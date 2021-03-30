Kris Godinez says from her Cottonwoods Crossing home she can hear the yelling, screaming and cheering emanating from the ball fields at the 92-acre Crossroads Park.
Now that an entertainment venue boasting amenities such as a go-kart racing track is coming to a 4-acre site in the park at Knox and Greenfield roads, Godinez said she can only imagine what the noise level will be.
“I’m not opposed if they put it indoors,” said Godinez, who works from home. “What I am opposed to is it being outdoors. We can hear clearly the games out there. There’s noise out there almost every night.”
The Gilbert Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Santan Adventure Park’s design on April 7. The commissioners were generally supportive of the project at their February study session.
Tess Dover, who lives in the nearby Greenfield Lakes community, also was concerned.
“I’m a stone’s throw away from where it’s being located,” Dover said. “I’m concerned about the noise, the excess traffic and our homes are going to depreciate in value.”
Dover said she moved to her house to retire six years ago and has no plans to leave.
She said when Castle Golf first pitched its project years ago, it was just a miniature golf course and a splash pad. The company now wants to add a track for 22 go-karts, she said.
“I would have to see how noisy it is,” she said. “It may not be that big of a deal with everything else going with it but there’s got to be a better place for go-karts.”
Dover said if the project is built and generates a lot of noise, perhaps residents can demand a sound wall like those along Loop 202.
Randy Nelson, who has lived in Greenfield Lakes for 12 years, said that because the proposed go-kart track will be a couple of hundred feet from his home, he is concerned about the “noise and light pollution” it might generate.
He recently learned the go-karts will be gas-powered and not electric, which he said will be louder.
“It’s a great project for Gilbert, I would love to see it,” Nelson said. But “a logical place for a project like that would be the regional park.”
Nelson said he has looked at 150 go-kart venues in the country and found just one came close to what is being planned in his neighborhood: it was a go-kart venue adjacent to a subdivision, both built in 1959 near a freeway.
“That has never been done in 111 cities in six southwestern states,” he said, adding that if the track was indoors, he would not have a problem with it.
One long-time resident opposed to the entertainment venue said his home is less than 1,000 feet away from the site. The person did not want to be identified because of backlash from those who want the project.
“Living nearby we already experience occasional noise and light pollution from the sports complex south and east of the proposed development,” the resident said. “It is tolerable for the most part as it isn’t a daily occurrence and usually not too late into the evening.
“We also see increased traffic at certain times. The new park will be substantially closer to the adjacent neighborhoods and we anticipate that all noise, light and traffic levels will consequently and relatively increase and be more constant, seven days a week.”
The resident also felt the town didn’t do enough to inform residents about the project.
“I feel that the town and developers have likely made a decision that the ‘needs’ of town far outweigh the comfort of the few,” the resident said. “And while the town and developers speak about ‘quality of life for residents’ it appears conditional. The minority that is affected are being dismissed or ignored.”
Nicki Reber, who’s lived in her Cottonwoods Crossing home for 16 years, said her main opposition was the potential noise from the go-karts. As it is, she has plenty of noise she’s dealing with now.
“When the weather is nice I can’t have the windows opened in the morning or evening due to the sound of traffic along Greenfield, Ray and the freeway,” Reber said. “There’s nothing between where my house is and (the site). It’s wide opened so that the noise just drifts over and I hear a constant loud hum.”
A number of Gilbert residents, however, have taken to social media to voice their support for the project.
“I live a block over from Knox and look forward to having this built,” wrote one man. “Wish it was built four years ago like originally planned.”
A few residents wrote the go-karts wouldn’t be emitting much noise.
“Go-karts are not that loud,” one man said. “They are loud up close but cars are louder. I think they need to stop being Karens and let people have some fun.”
Godinez wasn’t convinced about the noise and said she wanted to know the decibel levels from the quadracycles. She also was adamant that there were more suitable locations in town for the project, away from residential housing.
One woman couldn’t understand the fuss with the project.
“I love that people are all up in arms about this,” she said. “It’s literally on the same property where an ice rink that is open all hours of the day and night already sits – people regularly coming and going at literally 1-2 a.m. and loads of teens, plus multiple parks and fields, which have a ton of lights for night games. The land is already used for entertainment purposes!”
Godinez said when she moved to her home in 2001, the ball fields were already there and she has come to accept that. But she said she was caught off guard by the entertainment project.
The project has been in the works since 2017, when Town Council approved a lease agreement with SAP Holdings.
In 2019, the Council gave the developer an extension to build its project.
Construction is expected to begin in December or in January, according to town staff.
SAP Holdings will build the venue in two phases. The first phase will include the 18-hole miniature golf course, the go-kart racing track, a 1,000-square-foot splash pad, a small event lawn and concession stand.
It will share parking with AZ Ice and the sports fields at the park.
Phase 2 hasn’t been determined yet but options include adding more golf.
Ben Cooper, who is with the Castle Golf development team, a SAP-affiliated entity, said the project has received an “overwhelmingly enthusiastic response.”
“Our lease with the Town has anticipated the proposed mini golf, go-kart, and splash pad attractions since the beginning,” Cooper said.
“We are very mindful and respectful of neighborhood concerns and very much want to mitigate as many of them as we can. We’ve designed the park with our neighbors and their potential concerns in mind. We have located the track as far away from residents as possible.
“We have listened to neighbor concerns and have removed large special effects that might be seen or heard by neighbors, including the fire feature shown in earlier plans. To be clear, we have eliminated the proposed fireball feature.”
Cooper said the team has also added a screening fence along the dog park border after a planning commissioner voiced concerns with the go-karts’ noise on pets.
Experts have reviewed the project for noise, traffic and parking and have determined that there will be little to no noticeable effect to neighbors and a minimal impact to Crossroads Park itself, Cooper said.
“According to the noise study, track sounds will be nearly imperceptible above the road noise caused by the thousands of cars that pass by the neighbor’s homes each day on Santan Village Parkway,” he said. “The acoustical expert has determined that the park will meet all Town noise requirements.”
Now that the land-use part of the process is completed, Cooper said the current step is focusing on the site plan and building design review.
Under the 30-year lease, the Mesa company will pay Gilbert fair-market value rent for the land and a percentage of gross sales revenue, which will average approximately $92,000 a year, according to the agreement. The lease has two separate additional 10-year terms.
No town funds are to be used in the development of Santan Adventure Park with the exception of about $750 a year to maintain the existing asphalt parking of 627-shared spaces.
Upon termination or expiration of the lease, all improvements on the town-owned property will belong to Gilbert.
Godinez said she and others plan to show up at the Planning Commission in April to air their concerns.