The Town wants to build the 545-foot-long Ocotillo Bridge in south Gilbert as a statement piece with all the bells and whistles as part of a project that will cost $79 million.
The bridge will cross over watercourses at Gilbert Regional Park to connect Ocotillo Road between Higley and Greenfield roads, improving response times for police and fire and giving a direct access to the 272-acre recreational amenity.
However, some residents are calling the town out for the expense.
“There was an option for four garish, outlandish fancy bridges,” said Terri Naddy, who spoke at a recent council meeting. “But I didn’t see an option for a plain one. You didn’t give the community an opportunity to spend less money.”
Although Naddy is a county island resident, she faces losing a portion of her backyard under Gilbert’s plan to widen Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road to two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane.
Ellen West called it a “Disneyland-style bridge,” adding “if it was like every other bridge that crosses that wash, we would save probably several million dollars.”
And, Roy Morales said now was not the time to build the bridge.
“We don’t need to be spending money on that bridge,” he said. “We’re in a recession. We have inflation and we have a federal government out of control printing money.
“I don’t know what that’s going to do to my child and my grandchildren because we’re taxing them. We need to be frugal with our money here in Gilbert.”
Dozens of people on social media also criticized the bridge’s cost, calling it a waste of taxpayer dollars.
According to the town, this area of Gilbert is unique as it connects communities through multiple modes of travel and extends through the future phase of the Regional Park, a destination spot for local residents as well as national and international travelers.
Completing the project with a “statement bridge,” the town says on its website, “further enhances the experience for all users and provides a landmark for Gilbert’s residents for years to come. “
The need for the bridge was identified in 2001 and the project reflects substantial public involvement and feedback, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Snyder.
The bridge will have four travel lanes along with bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways on both sides.
Although the town has directed the public’s focus on the bridge that’ll have the Palo Verde design concept, there are actually a total of four separate bridges spanning the existing water channels.
Those channels include the Roosevelt Water Conservation District Canal, East Maricopa Floodway, Chandler Heights Regional Basin and Queen Creek Wash, according to Snyder.
“The only portion of the bridge that will feature the Palo Verde design concept will be the main section located over the future phase of Gilbert Regional Park,” she said.
“The current total budget for the 4 bridges and roadway improvements project is $79 million, which includes prior years as well, with a $66 million construction budget.”
After a second survey, the Palo Verde design continues to be the public’s favorite, according to David Rutkowski, project manager for Kimley-Horn.
“Palo Verde was in the lead with the No. 1 survey and still in the lead with the No. 2 survey,” Rutkowski said. “That really led us to Palo Verde being the preferred concept.”
That said, the concept is undergoing design changes, according to Rutkowski.
“We’ve started changing things like shade structures and looking at different variations of the project,” he told the council. “There will be updates to come as we go through and refine the design.”
Rutkowski said some of the refinement includes choosing a color for the lighting.
“We’ve been thinking about how to light the bridge, what colors light best at night and just what colors weather better,” he said.
And, they are looking at potentially changing the color of the arches or even go as far as changing the color of the bridge, according to Rutkowski.
“And another piece that we’re looking at as we move into kind of finalizing the concept is the number of columns,” Rutkowski said. “We’re getting more and more into the technical details, the engineering details of the project and we’re thinking that the arches.”
“They’re rather large arches. They’re 40 feet tall and what they’re made out of is heavy steel, potentially concrete. They may need more support so we’ve been exploring what does it look like if we start adding the different columns and what not throughout so that’s another piece to this puzzle that we’re working through.”
Another potential redesign is the arches themselves.
“Being intertwined, a leaning arch is definitively a very hard thing to make happen,” Rutkowski said.
“We’re exploring that more and more as we get into the concepts. So, maybe straightening them out, still having them offset (and) trying to stay true to the concept as much as we possibly can.”
They are also looking at adjusting the height of the pedestrian rail to prevent people from climbing on the arches and extending shade structures, he added.
The firm is expected to submit 30% of its plan Sept. 8 and a value engineering session is scheduled for Sept. 26 to look at potential cost savings, Rutkowski said.
“We’re hoping to see construction of the actual project start sometime late next year,” he concluded.
The town in 2017 hired Kimley-Horn for $217,878 to perform the Ocotillo Road Bridge assessment.
“The Town’s design budget for the Ocotillo Bridge is approximately $4.7 million,” Snyder said. “Kimley-Horn’s current design contract will take the design to 60% plans. A contract modification will be taken to council in late fall for final design and post design services.”
Snyder said the firm’s total contract amount is expected to stay within the existing budget of $4.7 million.
The bridge is anticipated to open for traffic in fall or winter of 2025.