Ocotillo Bridge adding $3.9M in design costs

Town Council is expected on Tuesday to approve an additional $3.9 million to complete the engineering design of a bridge over the 272-acre Gilbert Regional Park that would connect Ocotillo Road between Greenfield and Higley roads.
Kimley-Horn has already been paid $1.8 million to provide a partial set of design plans. The item is on the consent agenda and would bring the total cost for the design to $5.8 million.
“The increase in design is included in the project’s budget,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Snyder in an email. “The design work is estimated to be approx. 4-5% of construction costs.”
Snyder said last August that the Town’s design budget was approximately $4.7 million and that Kimley-Horn’s total contract amount was expected to stay within that budgeted amount. Last week, Snyder explained the 23.4% increase. stating:
“The budget of 4.7 million was based off a 16-month design duration. Due to the complexity and the level of effort it takes on this type of project, the design has been extended to 24 months which has increased the schedule and budget.”
The adjustment, or change order, to the original contract will have Kimley-Horn provide final and post design services through the end of the project.
“It is common to approach the design process with one or more contracts initiated at defined milestones to safeguard the town’s interests as the project progresses,” Snyder said. “The original contract was intended to only go to the 30% design. The change order on council will take their contract from 30% to final design and through construction.”
The bridge incorporates four structures spanning the existing water channels at the park. The 545-foot-long span will have four travel lanes along with bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways on both sides, according to the Town.
The Ocotillo extension project also included a roadway alignment, designing a multi-modal roadway, analyzing the need for traffic signal modifications, planning for future trails and relocating the 69kV overhead power lines.
Last year the Town said the total budget for the Ocotillo Bridge and the roadway improvements was $79 million with $66 million for the construction.
Snyder didn’t say if that budget is expected to increase due to inflation and supply-chain issues that have been driving up construction costs on numerous municipal and school projects throughout the Valley.
“The project team continues to collect information on how market volatility is impacting this project,” she said. “Project costs will continue to be refined as design progresses.
The project is funded out of the $515-million transportation and infrastructure bond that voters approved in November 2021.
According to the Town, connecting Ocotillo Road will mean faster response times for police and fire in the southern portion of Gilbert. A fire station is located on Ocotillo Road less than a quarter mile from where it ends.
But some residents have taken issue with the bridge’s cost.
Four designs – all having lights for nighttime display –were trotted out in spring 2022 for public feedback. The Palo Verde concept was picked and was undergoing further revisions such as to the shade structures. The only portion that will feature the design concept will be the main section located over the future phase of Gilbert Regional Park.
One woman at a council meeting last fall called it a “Disneyland-style bridge” while dozens of people on social media have criticized spending on the bridge, calling it a waste of taxpayer dollars.
According to the Town, this area of Gilbert is unique as it connects communities through multiple modes of travel and extends through the future phase of the Regional Park, a destination spot for local residents as well as national and international travelers.
Snyder said construction of the full bridge project is estimated to begin in fall 2024, adding, “Preliminary work to relocate some utilities... has already been started.”