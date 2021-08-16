Gilbert is looking at what other jurisdictions have in place to control noise, which could mean modifications of its own ordinance.
Town officials are taking action as residents have been complaining that they will be bombarded by the deafening roar of gas-powered go-karts at a planned family entertainment center.
“We’ll have staff do a little investigating, do a bit homework, bring it back to Council before anything else moves forward,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said at a recent study session, suugesting it could be “a stakeholder’s group or some potential changes because they could be minor tweaks.”
Assistant Town Attorney Alena Jorquez, in giving a history of the ordinance that was adopted in the early 2000s, said Gilbert regulates noise – objectively with a decibel-measuring machine and subjectively using a “reasonable person standard.”
She said for the fiscal year that ended June 30, code enforcement received 13 noise complaints and police received 10.
Residents living near the soon-to-be built Santan Adventure Park at Santan Village Parkway and Knox Road have called into question the town noise ordinance in their opposition to the project.
In an unsuccessful appeal hearing of the project’s site plan before the Council in June, they brought an acoustical engineer who faulted the developer’s two commissioned noise studies and called Gilbert’s noise ordinance unreasonable in most places.
The town ordinance basically prohibits noise heard inside a home with closed windows and doors reaching 55 decibels for over 15 minutes.
Councilman Scott September asked why the Town took the decibel readings from inside of a residence versus at the property line.
“I’ve read some other noise ordinances from some other jurisdictions and there seems to be more interest in the decibel level at the property line versus inside of a home,” said September, a former planning commissioner.
“In fact, I didn’t see that in the codes that I did review. Everything seemed to have to do with outside, which seems to make sense because you may want to enjoy your backyard or your front yard or some other portion of your property besides inside your home.”
Jorquez said she didn’t run into any specific rationale for measuring noise from inside a building.
“I’ve heard that the rationale for it being inside is that property lines vary so you may have a house that is set a quarter of an acre back versus just a regular standard-sized suburban yard,” she said. “By measuring it on inside it accounts for fairness but that’s once again, one rationale.”
She said she will do some more research on September’s question.
Councilwoman Aimee Yentes suggested that staff also dive deeper into the noise complaints to see if they’re involved any specific area so the Town could address “specific areas that are re-occurring issues.”
Yentes added she suspected that if any changes might be contemplated, they would incorporate a more objective standard, such as having the measurement of decibels at the property line.
“What’s our objective here?” Councilman Scott Anderson said. “What are we going to do? Because we promised those neighborhoods that we take a look at this and tweak it where it might make sense.”
Peterson asked if they wanted to direct staff to research what other municipalities were doing to regulate noise.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to hear what other cities and towns are doing,” she said.
September agreed, saying he wanted staff to do a presentation of how others measure noise and how they enforce regulations “to see if there’re some codes and provisions that we might entertain for Gilbert for our use.”
Anderson asked if stakeholders should be involved as with previous revisions to the ordinance.
Peterson said it would be a definite plus but she wanted staff to go and do some research first so there’s something to bring back to a stakeholder’s group.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque, the longtime leader of the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce who retired last year, said she had no problem with the research but “I don’t think we are at the point where we do a stakeholder’s group.”
“I think it’s information back to us to see if there is any need to do anything further,” Tilque said. “Quite frankly I’ve been involved with the noise ordinance since 2002 and before, so I’ve sat through all those meetings.
“I’ve been negotiating throughout that time and I’m very cautious with the impact on the business community when we get over anxious on where we actually measure it and how we measure it.”
And, she said, an ordinance has to be enforceable.
“It makes no sense to create an ordinance or any kind of law that isn’t enforceable based on good measures,” she said. “I don’t mind taking a look to see if there’s a better way to doing it. I’m just not prepared to create a stakeholder group at this point until we find out that we don’t have a good ordinance and quite frankly I think we do.”
Anderson agreed with Tilque that forming a stakeholder’s group was premature.
“If we’re going to just make minor adjustments to this, there’s no need to do that but I think we’ll just have to follow it to the next step and see,” he said.
Councilman Laurin Hendrix also raised concerns with Council’s direction.
“I think we got to be careful we’re not finding a solution for a problem that’s non-existent,” Hendrix said, adding Council was reacting to a noise expert’s criticism of the ordinance.
Hendrix said while Council was listening to a demonstration of a sound meter, he took out his cell phone and Googled the decibels levels for appliances.
“Our current code allows 55 decibels for 15 minutes depending on the zoning,” he said. “So, in residential, just looking through this list it says an average refrigerator is 50 decibels. So if our code allows 55 (decibels), if my refrigerator wasn’t functioning properly, I may be breaking the law by having my refrigerator in my kitchen.”
He said a vacuum cleaner and hair dryer each register at 70 decibels on the noise meter and depending on energy efficiency, dishwashers come in at between 70 and 85 decibels.
“If your dishwasher ran more than 15 minutes and you had a low-quality dishwasher you’d be in violation of our code,” Hendrix said. “You may have to do your dishes in shifts, maybe do 15 minutes and then shut it down and wait a while and do 15 (minutes) more. I wouldn’t want to shut off my dishwasher every 15 minutes so I don’t violate the noise code.
“I think we want to be careful that we’re not looking for a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist.”
Resident Doralise Machado-Liddell wanted to see the Town do something with noise control.
After sitting in on the Council’s discussion, she spoke at the Planning Commission the following day, asking for help with controlling noise at the Heritage District, where she lives, along with numerous bars and restaurants that line Gilbert Road downtown.
“The current noise ordinance is impossible to enforce,” Machado-Liddell said. “The Planning Commission has a role in the approval process of conditional-use permits as it relates to open air bars and entertainment. Amplified music and loud bands create an impossible living environment.
“The current noise ordinance does not allow the residential property owners to enjoy their property. They can never open their windows at night or in the early morning.”
Machado-Liddell said the current ordinance forces the residents to call the police, give up their right to privacy and have police monitor the noise with a machine for 15 minutes with all windows closed.
“Picture this,” she said. “It’s downtown. Bars have a band, the DJ plays until 2 a.m. The songs only average three minutes in length. They have a break in between the songs and the noise carries into the nearby residences.”
She said the Town will never be able to enforce the ordinance because the music is not continuous as bands take breaks.
She also called out the 23 noise complaints cited at the council meeting, noting that staff failed to mention they were filed during the pandemic when bars were closed.
“The only reason why the noise hasn’t been a problem is due to COVID,” she said. “If the Town issues multiple outdoor entertainment conditional-use permits throughout the Heritage District, this would create a noise that is multiplied.”
She said the Town needed to strictly limit the number of permits issued that allow for amplified music or live music in order to protect residential property owners.
“Treat commercial and residential property owners the same,” she said, adding many homes in the downtown have been there for over a century. “Gilbert residents should be able to enjoy their property no matter where they reside, so I asked the Commission to take my concerns into consideration.”
The panel was not allowed by law to respond to her complaint.