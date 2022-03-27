Small-business owner Larry Melton voted for Mayor Brigette Peterson in 2020 and says he “got a bunch to vote for her” as well.
Melton said he knows Peterson loves Gilbert and would do anything for the town but she’s not doing a good job for small businesses.
And, he let her know about it.
“You’re doing a poor job, complete and total lack of leadership,” Melton wrote on Peterson’s official Town Instagram page at gilbertazmayor. “The business community does not support you, only the large donors like SRP and Banner.”
When Melton went back to check the page 30 minutes later, his comment was gone, prompting the Gilbert dad to file an ethics violation complaint against the mayor – the eighth since she took office in January 2021.
Melton in his Jan. 13 complaint accused Peterson of violating his First Amendment right to free speech.
“This violation is clear cut and reinforces the mayor’s repeated failure to rise to the standard set forth in the (code’s) Policy Statement – trust, honesty, personal responsibility, professionalism, service, and accountability,” his complaint stated.
He asked for an outside investigation, which the Town obliged by hiring Tucson attorney Frank Cassidy, who had investigated five ethics violation complaints against Peterson last year and cleared her of wrong-doing.
Cassidy’s report came back to the Town on March 14 with the recommendation that no action be taken on Melton’s complaint because there was no proof that Peterson deleted the Jan. 2 comment.
Peterson declined comment for this story.
According to Cassidy, gilbertazmayor is an official town account with administrative rights only given to Peterson and the Office of Digital Government employees.
Cassidy said the digital employees “would not have deleted it. They leave the day-to-day management of the account to the mayor.”
“Mayor Peterson firmly states that she did not delete the comment,” Cassidy said. “And Mr. Melton firmly states that he did not delete the comment. If neither the mayor nor Mr. Melton deleted the comment, how could it have disappeared?”
For that, he turned to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.
According to Meta, it’s possible for a user to think a comment was posted when in reality it didn’t because the user logged off before it was fully uploaded.
However, Cassidy pointed out, that didn’t happen here because Peterson took a screenshot of Melton’s comment two minutes after it posted.
Peterson told Cassidy she took the screenshot because she learned that Melton had pulled paperwork for a possible run for Council this year and that she just happened to be looking at the Instagram account when he posted his comment.
“Mayor Peterson’s screenshot of the post make it clear that Mr. Melton’s comment has been fully uploaded,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy also said that based on Meta’s response, the possibility that the comment was deleted due to a glitch was “unlikely.”
“Accidental deletion of the comment is also unlikely,” Cassidy said, noting that it would require a number of steps in order to remove a comment from a page.
“We are left with no way knowing who deleted the comment,” he said.
Two days after his comment was deleted, Melton contacted the town attorney on Jan. 4 for instructions on filing a complaint against Peterson.
The following day, Peterson called Melton in an attempt to resolve the issue. In a voice message, Peterson told Melton she doesn’t have any posts showing from him and that “this account acts weird.”
She added that it was the Town’s account, stating she was “just learning how to deal with this account.”
Melton didn’t buy Peterson’s explanation, stating that she “is well-versed in Instagram and frequently posts online.” He also said he and Peterson have previously communicated multiple times, at length, on the same account without any issues.
Peterson also at times has touted her prowess in the use of social media in her election campaigns.
After Melton did not return her call, Peterson reposted Melton’s Instagram comment, according to Cassidy.
In arriving to his recommendation, Cassidy said the First Amendment implications of Melton’s complaint would have been clear in 2019, when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed a lower court’s ruling that then-President Donald Trump violated social-media users’ right to free speech by blocking them on his Twitter account.
But, he said, after Twitter permanently removed Trump’s account the U.S. Supreme Court vacated that ruling.
In his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas called into question if Trump’s account was a “constitutionally protected public forum … when a private company has unrestricted authority to do away with it.”
“Any First Amendment implications of Mr. Melton’s ethics complaint are reduced by the brief period that Mr. Melton’s comment did not appear on the gilbertazmayor Instagram page,” Cassidy said, noting it had been gone a total 66 hours.
Melton, a former Marine Corps Intelligence officer, said that had Peterson admitted she deleted it, he would have accepted it as bad judgment and moved on. Cassidy although finding no violations by Peterson in the five previous complaints, did fault her for use of poor judgment.
“She’s made a lot of bad decisions that show she is not a good leader and doing things most of us hate about politics, being dishonest and saying one thing in public and doing something else,” he said. “We can all forgive bad judgment and some incompetence but not dishonesty. Gilbert deserves better and we want better and she keeps getting away with being dishonest.”
Melton said he posted his comment out of frustration he and other business owners felt.
“The biggest thing for us was (her) not being a more vocal leader and not doing anything to give small businesses, the ones that don’t get any public attention, peace of mind, protecting them against further COVID policies that destroyed them,” he said, claiming that her lack of action is inconsistent with “her message that she loves small businesses.”
Melton and another small-business owner voiced challenges faced by merchants in Town and asked Council for help at a meeting last November.
Although Melton initially contemplated a run for Council in the August primary, he has since changed his mind.
“In the grand scheme of things, the negativity it brings is not suited for my lifestyle,” he said.
Despite Cassidy’s recommendation for no action, Melton is pressing the issue with the six council members.
He sent them an email asking for them to put his complaint on the agenda for discussion. At least three must request it.
But it’s highly unlikely the council will do so. In fact, last year the Council voted 7-0 to revise its policy giving members the discretion whether to hear a complaint or not. Previously all complaints had to be discussed publicly.
Earlier this month, the Council chose not to discuss businessman Jim Torgeson’s ethics violation complaint against Peterson, which accused her of lying.
And in October, Town Attorney Chris Payne recommended the Council take no action on a complaint filed by Andrew Adams, who accused the mayor of dishonest behavior. Payne explained that Adam’s grievance was already addressed by Cassidy during his investigation of the five earlier complaints
Town Clerk Chaveli Herrera said Cassidy’s report was given to Council March 15 and members have 10 calendar days to “request this item be placed on a regular or special meeting.” Otherwise it’s dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled. Cassidy billed the Town $2,944.50 for his work, according to documents.
“Ethics is a big thing,” Melton said. “Why we have a code of ethics is to ensure the public can trust you. I think she should resign and I will stay active ensuring that happens.”