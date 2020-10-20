Matt Nielsen has amassed a sizeable campaign war chest of $100,316 compared with Brigette Peterson’s $45,649 as the two face off for the mayor’s job at the Nov. 3 ballot box.
Nielsen is a political newcomer and businessman while Peterson resigned from her council seat to run for the position after then-Mayor Jenn Daniels decided not to run for re-election.
According to the third-quarter finance reports filed last Thursday, Nielsen received most of his recent contributions from Gilbert residents and loaned his campaign $20,000 for a total of $50,040 out of his own pocket. He also got $500 from the Freedom Club PAC, which supports candidates who embrace small government.
His expenditures of $84,144 included $30,436 spent from July to September, mostly for consulting from The Resolute Group.
Some of Peterson’s notable donors listed in the latest filing included Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board member Jill Humpherys, who gave $60; Higley Unified Governing Board member Greg Wojtovich, who gave $50 and attorney Lindsay Schube, who recently came before the Council representing a medical marijuana dispensary in town as it voted to prohibit recreational marijuana facilities in Gilbert.
Schube spoke in favor of the ban as her client’s business would not be affected by it and could apply for a dual license to sell pot for non-medical uses under Proposition 207 should it pass in November.
Some of Peterson’s largest donors include Howard Morrison, who gave $6,000, according to the finance filing. Morrison, a partner for developer Morrison Ranch, was treasurer for mayoral candidate Lynne King Smith, who lost in the primary, and he now co-chairs Peterson’s campaign.
Peterson also received $3,000 from the Jenn for Mayor committee. Former Mayor Jenn Daniels has endorsed Peterson and also serves as a co-chair on the campaign.
Peterson’s $22,972 in spending so far included expenses for social media services, sign stickers, newspaper ads and meals at restaurant for campaign meetings.
Peterson is running as an insider who knows the ropes and can hit the ground running while Nielsen touts that his business acumen prepares him for the leadership role.
King Smith, the other mayoral candidate, has declined to endorse either of her Primary challengers.
Although the mayor’s seat in the primary ended in a run-off, three council seats were decided in August.
Scott Anderson was re-election and newcomers Kathy Tilque and Laurin Hendrix won a place on the dais.
Others who also ran included mayoral candidate King Smith and council candidates Tyler Hudgins, Bus Obayomi and Bill Spence.
Spence was appointed to the council in March and was to serve nine months until the election picked a winner to finish off the remaining two years of Eddie Cook’s term.
According to her filing, businesswoman King Smith accumulated $106,818 for her election campaign and spent $69,380.
Anderson, who retired from the town as its planning and zoning director, raised $13,085 and spent $4,836 for his successful bid for a second term.
Tilque, the retired longtime head of the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce, reported raising $15,815 and spending 10,970.
Business owner Hudgins garnered $18,993 in his campaign war chest and spent $15,970 while Obayomi, a digital consultant, raised $4,367 and spent all of it.
For the two-year seat, Hendrix, an entrepreneur and former state legislator, raised $44,750 and spent it all compared with Spence, a retired Navy lieutenant commander, who raised $6,204 and spent $5,329.
Spence and Hudgins did not file their third quarter reports.
Republican Cook, who left the council after he was appointed Maricopa County assessor in February, is trying to hold onto his job in November against Democrat Aaron Connor, a Phoenix resident.
Cook reported raising $185,116 for his election and spending $42,181 while Connor raised $64,425 and spent $48,124.
The bulk of Connor’s donors were individuals although he also received money from PACS, including $300 from Grand Democrats and $100 from Northwest Democratic Breakfast Club. His expenses included largely marketing services.
Cook’s recent donors included Gilbert Town Manager Patrick Banger, who gave $250, and Jim Hayden of Tempe who gave $5,000.
The latest Political Action Committee donations to Cook included Pinnacle West PAC with $1,000, Salt River Project PAC, $600 and Home Builders Association of Central Arizona PAC, $500. Cook also loaned his campaign $25,000 in the recent filing, for a total of $170,000.
His expenses included paying for campaign consulting and marketing.