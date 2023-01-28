Mesquite Elementary School student Julia Crossley is an official NFL Play 60 ambassador and will participate in community events throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12 in Glendale, the league announced.
As an NFL Play 60 Super Kid, Julia, 12, also will be recognized during the second half of the big playoff game.
“Julia’s dedication to creating a healthier school community made her a natural fit as this year’s NFL Play 60 Super Kid,” the league said. “She has become a leader at school through her involvement in the Fuel Up to Play 60 program, the nation’s largest in-school nutrition and physical activity program.”
With her Fuel Up to Play 60 Team, Julia volunteers and helps others learn strategies to stay healthy and be physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.
She also participated in a breakfast cook-off with her classmates to show other students what a healthy breakfast that includes dairy looks like and continuously helps to host fun runs at her school throughout the year to show how physical activity can be enjoyable.
Julia also plays flag football, contributing to her staying active and leading an NFL Play 60 lifestyle.
Last week, she was surprised by the hosts of ABC’s Good Morning America with the help of Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and the team’s mascot Big Red, who shared that she is this year’s NFL Play 60 Super Kid and will serve as Good Morning America’s Kid Correspondent.
During the week leading up to the game, Julia will attend Super Bowl Experience and interview players and celebrities on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors, among other events.
The NFL in 2007 launched NFL Play 60, a national youth health and fitness initiative focused on increasing the wellness of young fans by encouraging them to be physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.
The NFL has partnered with leading organizations to increase physical activity among youth and has committed over $360 million to youth health and fitness through Play 60 programming, grants, and media time for public service announcements.
Over the past decade, with the help of NFL teams, players and partner organizations, Play 60 programming has been implemented into over 73,000 schools, and over 280 NFL Youth Fitness Zones have been constructed nationwide, providing millions of kids with access and resources to play.
The NFL and its Play 60 partners team up to provide teachers, parents and students with free online resources, which can be found by visiting NFL.com/Play60. For more information, go to http://www.nfl.com/play60.