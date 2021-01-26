A newly completed expansion of the Greenfield Water Reclamation Plant will help handle the sewage from anticipated growth in south Gilbert.
The plant, located near Greenfield and Germann roads, is jointly owned by the town, Mesa and Queen Creek.
Mesa maintains and operates the plant, which originally opened in 2007 ,and was constructed by McCarthy Building Companies in a joint venture with Sundt Construction.
McCarthy Building said the cost for the Phase III expansion came in at $170 million.
“We paid 32.2 percent but it’s not that simple,” town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison explained.
“The estimated total costs for the plan expansion are a total of $209 million with Gilbert’s proportional share being $67.73 million. This is inclusive of engineering, construction management, and construction services.”
Harrison said how much each municipality paid was based on assets and ownership percentages.
The plant generally serves south Gilbert, which is still developing. About 12,000 housing units in the Greenfield zone are planned for under the town’s last master plan completed in 2018, according to Harrison.
According to a 2017 report prepared for Gilbert, the Greenfield service area was projected to receive 74 percent of the town’s new population, or 40,344 people.
The Neely Water Reclamation Plant, which serves northwest Gilbert, was expected to see an increase by 14,444 people.
Gilbert is expected to reach build-out by 2030 with 330,000 residents.
Although there was a recommendation for the plant’s final expansion to come in 2028, Harrison said at this time there is no scheduled date to do that.
“The 2028 date is based on the efforts around the recommendation for the current expansion and is a topic of discussion for the partners,” she said. “The next expansion would be driven by the balanced needs of all three partners – exact timing is as of yet unknown.”
Gilbert also has to pay Mesa for operating the plant, with this fiscal year’s share of the cost coming in at $3.77 million, based on the town’s estimated effluent flows.
Harrison said the cost is based on actual and projected plant use by each community. The total cost of operating the plant for this fiscal year was $8.76 million, she added.
With the expansion, the plant is going from treating 14 million gallons of liquids and solids per day up to 30 million gallons a day of liquids and 38 million gallons a day of solids on an annual average flow basis.
McCarthy Building Companies in a news release said despite challenges with COVID-related restrictions on suppliers and subcontractors, it was able to complete a substantial portion of the plant in August.
The expansion started in November 2017 and included site improvements such as control measures for odor, noise and sight and replacement and repair of aging equipment.