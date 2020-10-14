A commercial center with a Starbucks and other retail is coming to 3.28 acres in the northwest part of Gilbert.
Planning commissioners last week approved the project, clearing the way for the developer to put three buildings on the last remaining vacant commercial corner at McQueen and Guadalupe roads.
The site plan showed a 2,000-square-foot, stand-alone restaurant with a drive-thru and patio for Starbucks; a 5,650-square-foot building with four suites intended for restaurant and retail uses and a 5,500-square-foot building proposed for automotive repair with nine bays.
Residents of the newly built McQueen Landing community, however, weren’t too happy with the prospect having an automotive repair shop as a neighbor.
“This is a young community, mostly with young children,” said Jason Cai. “The nine-bay auto collision center is less than 100 feet from a park and pool.”
Cai said the auto use would bring odor and create a noise level that would violate the town’s noise ordinance.
He added that he moved to Gilbert for its values and kids should not have to grow up with a nine-bay auto shop nearby.
“I beg you, think of the children,” he said. “This proposal should not move forward.”
Clark Collier said he moved to Gilbert six months ago from Glendale for its quality of life.
He said had he known an automotive repair business would locate so close to his neighborhood, he would not have brought his home.
Planning staff also received 10 comment cards from people opposed to the project.
Jennifer Hill of Diversified Partners, the land owner, told the commission the submitted site plan shows a light-automotive use on Pad C but that there was no tenant for that building at this time.
She said the only tenants that have signed on so far are a Starbucks, a Mexican restaurant and a national sandwich shop chain.
Commissioner Brian Andersen asked if the auto shop was then a placeholder.
Hill confirmed it was because the offer to put in the auto repair went somewhere else. She added the subject Pad C will either be sold to a user or be built to accommodate a different tenant.
The project’s architect Neil Feaser reminded the commission that they’ve met and exceeded all of the town’s zoning requirements.
Commissioner Noah Mundt said he understood the residents’ concerns about noise but there are additional walls to act as a barrier.
Vice Chairman Jan Simon said the project met all the town’s criteria and he didn’t see a reason to deny it.
He noted the residents’ concerns and added the commission was not there to stop individual property rights.
Chairman Carl Bloomfield said he liked the site plan and had no problems with it but he also heard the residents’ concerns and suggested they put in a condition requiring more landscaping.
Commissioners discussed having the developer put in bigger trees and/ or more of them to shield the site from homes.
Scott Hintze with Diversified Partners said they don’t know the eventual use for Pad C and didn’t want the requirement of putting in larger trees if there is no automotive use on site.
He said larger trees would be a huge cost and the project was already expensive.
Commissioner David Blaser pointed out that the developer proposed landscaping 40 percent of the site, far beyond the town’s requirement of 15 percent and that there were already a lot of trees.
The commission finally agreed to upsize three to four of the trees on the site plan instead.
Hintze told commissioner they will reach out to the homeowners to see what other uses they would support for Pad C.
“I’m grateful to see development in this corner,” Bloomfield said. “This has been vacant for a very long time.”