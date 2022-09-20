A road project that officials tout will ease traffic congestion and provide a direct route to Gilbert’s Central Business District is finally now opened for business.
Gilbert hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the interchange Sept. 15.
“Gilbert is committed to infrastructure projects, such as this one, that help maintain the quality of life our residents love and expect,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said in a released statement. “I’m grateful for the collaborative efforts between federal, state and regional partners that got us to the completion of this interchange.
As Arizona’s fifth largest municipality, it is critical that our community has safe and accessible transportation choices.”
Building the full-diamond interchange at Lindsay Road and Loop 202, however, was not without hiccups as it took months longer to complete than anticipated.
“Construction began in early January 2021 and took approximately 21 months,” town spokeswoman Jen Snyder said. “There was an eight-month delay due to a contractor’s supply-chain issue.”
The contractor Haydon Building Corp. was also affected by out-of-state weather and Covid impacts on the manufacturing of rubberized form liners, said spokesman Doug Nintzel, spokesman for Arizona Department of Transportation, a project partner.
“Those liners were used to create the artistic treatments on retaining walls at the new interchange,” he said. “Fortunately, the issues were worked through. The project was originally anticipated for completion by February. Despite the challenges, we’re pleased the contractor was able to complete as soon as it did.”
The project cost approximately $30 million to build, according to the Town.
ADOT kicked in $21.7 million while Gilbert contributed $1.7 million, Nintzel said.
The remainder of the cost was covered by Proposition 400 transportation funds and from Maricopa Association of Governments.
The project also included rebuilding and widening Lindsay Road at the 202, building a new two-lane westbound frontage road between Lindsay and Gilbert roads and widening the eastbound Val Vista Drive off-ramp and the westbound Gilbert Road off-ramp.
Also the parking lot for Zanjero Park was relocated. The burrowing owls, protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, at the site were permanently relocated for the project.
According to Gilbert, the interchange is expected to alleviate the heavy volume of cars for drivers on Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive.
The existing average number of daily vehicles per day on Gilbert Road is 40,650 and for Val Vista, 45,700. For Loop 202 it’s 121,400 vehicles per day and for Lindsay Road, 14,100, the Town said.
The average daily counts for those four roadways are expected to increase in 2040 to 49,500 for Gilbert Road; 43,600, Val Vista; 148,800, Loop 202 and 29,320, Lindsay.
The new interchange also will provide a direct freeway access to the Central Business District, home to big-hitters such as Rivulon, SanTan Motorplex and cable manufacturing facility Corning in 2024.
Over 15,000 workers and some 4,100 residents whose homes surround the district are expected to find better traffic flow in the area, according to officials.
The new interchange will accommodate the future widening of Loop 202 with a general purpose and HOV lanes.