Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation to declare gun shops as “essential’’ and protect them, firearms manufacturers and even trade associations like the National Rifle Association from being sued by those who are killed or injured by their products.
The federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, approved by Congress in 2005, ahields manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when crimes are committed with their products.
But Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, pointed out that President Joe Biden, asked what would be his top priority in his gun violence agenda, said that would be to repeal the law. And Nguyen said he wants something in place in Arizona should that happen.
Ducey echoed that theme.
“With efforts currently underway in Washington to erode Second Amendment rights, Arizona is taking action to protect those rights,’’ he said. “Bad actors need to be held accountable, and we will work to make sure they are.”
In fact, after stiff opposition from gun-rights groups, Ducey years ago abandoned the one gun violence bill he proposed years ago: Allow judges to issue orders requiring people who own firearms to submit to mental evaluations and to have police take their weapons pending such examinations if they appear to be a threat to those around them.
Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Phoenix, chided Republican colleagues for approving this measure, which has no immediate effect, rather than dealing with the underlying issues of gun violence.
“People want us to talk about that,’’ he said. Instead, Rodriguez said, the Legislature is dealing with “these bogeyman stories of people coming into your homes, trying to take your guns.’’
Rep. Jennifer Longdon decried “unfettered access to firearms.’’
Longdon is in a wheelchair, having been paralyzed in a 2004 incident where an unknown gunman fired at her and her fiancé. He was left blind and with brain damage.
“I, too, support the Second Amendment,’’ she said, asking “So why bother’’ passing new laws like this.
“We bother because we have an administration that’s made it clear they want to infringe on our Second Amendment,’’ said Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu.
Nguyen said he has a particularly unique perspective on the right to bear arms, having been born in Vietnam in 1962 and emigrating to the United States after the war.
“I know what it’s like to live in a country with no Second Amendment,’’ he said. “I’ve seen people killed. I’ve seen people die without the ability to defend themselves.’’