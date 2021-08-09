A former U.S. Marine Corps officer who taught Navy JROTC in public schools for 17 years is reporting for duty as the newest member of the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board at this Tuesday’s meeting.
William Parker, who goes by Bill, was sworn in last Friday to fill a seat left vacant by Reed Carr’s resignation at the end of June. Parker will serve until Dec. 31, 2022, with the position going up for election in November 2022 for the remaining two years on the term.
“Priority one is the kids, making sure they get the best education as possible,” the 64-year-old Parker told Gilbert Sun News last week. “Gilbert always had A- and B-ranked schools. I hope we can continue that.”
He sees one of the biggest challenges facing the district as addressing the learning loss among students during the pandemic when schools moved away from in-person classes.
Another is the decline in enrollment. GPS officials expected to get a better idea of the student count in September.
Parker attributed the student loss to charter schools and to an aging population.
“Gilbert is frankly an aging community and we are building out,” he said. “There aren’t that many plots left to put houses on here anymore. A lot of people my age who moved here with kids are now empty nesters.
“I don’t know if it’s necessarily bringing them back. I think it’s a matter of keeping the kids we have and I think probably we can do a better job of letting the public know how good the schools really are and I’m not slamming charter schools or anything like that.”
Parker, who has a master’s degree, said he decided to come out of retirement because he wanted to give back to the community he moved to 21 years ago.
“Well, I though retirement would be great,” said Parker, who left at the end of the academic year in 2018 from Apache Junction High School. “I traveled quite a bit and that is kind of getting boring now. But honestly, I wanted something to do, where I think I can help and something I am qualified for.”
Parker was one of 17 applicants interviewed by the district but was not one of the four recommended by GPS to Maricopa County Superintendent Steve Watson for appointment. Watson interviewed everyone that expressed an interest for the job with GPS or with his office.
“I was shocked as anyone else,” Parker said of his selection. “I read the bios of the other people and there were some highly qualified people. I didn’t see any of those who couldn’t do a fine job.”
Some of Parker’s qualities that Watson pointed out in picking him included a “strong background in public finance.”
Parker served two years as a performance auditor with the Arizona Auditor General and three years as an analyst with the Secretary of Defense Inspector General’s office in Washington, D.C.
Parker said he has no ulterior motives for serving – such as using it as a stepping stone to higher elective office or because there’s a particular cause he was concerned about.
“I really don’t have either one,” he said. “I care about kids. I did it for a long time and Gilbert public schools were good to my family. They did a fantastic job.”
Both his daughters graduated from Mesquite High School and his wife still teaches at Four Peaks Elementary School in Apache Junction.
Parker, who’s never served in public office, said he’s attended a number of the board meetings, the most recent one in March when the board voted to lay off 152 teachers. And with his background in education, he didn’t expect too much of a learning curve.
He was reluctant to say if he would have taken a different direction from any of the board’s actions over the past year or so such as keeping classrooms opened during the pandemic like Higley and Queen Creek Unified school districts did.
“Without having access to the material and knowledge they probably have I really honestly can’t answer that,” Parker said. “I’m not privy and not on the board yet.”
Parker said having been a Marine for 20 years, he is a team player but will take the lead on an issue if needed.
He said he was unsure if he will run for the seat when his appointment ends.
“That’s a question my wife and I have spoken about,” Parker said. “If I feel like I am doing something positive or an asset to the board I’ll probably run. If it seems l’m not having an impact, I probably won’t.”