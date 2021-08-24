A bridge that allows pedestrians and bicyclists to safely cross over railroad tracks in the downtown is completed.
Although residents are already using the bridge, Gilbert is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony, 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, 393 N. Neely St.
According to town officials, the bridge will serve as one of the gateways to the Heritage District for those who live west of the Union Pacific Railroad and for those biking and walking the Western Canal Trail.
Construction kicked off last May and was finished earlier this month.
The bridge closes a small gap in the Western Powerline Trail, where the Union Pacific Railroad crosses, located in a mainly industrial area, a short distance from Neely Road and in the vicinity of homes and Neely Traditional Academy.
The trail is part of the 110-mile Sun Circle Trail that loops around metro Phoenix. In Gilbert, it runs east-west along Western Canal in between Elliot and Guadalupe roads
The bridge is about 1,000 feet long and 30-feet high. The Town spent $1.3 million in general fund money and used a $2.8 million federal grant for the project.