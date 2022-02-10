Owners of a 48-bed behavioral health hospital are seeking a conditional use permit to open on 3 acres at the southeast corner of Rome and Melrose streets, south of Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
The proposed 30,774-square-foot Talas Harbor Behavioral Health Hospital would be located in the Val Vista Medical Center Growth Area.
“I’m in full support of this use permit,” Planning Commissioner David Blaser said at last Wednesday’s study session. “I think it’s great. I think these hospitals provide a great service and it’s very much-needed in our community.”
The single-story project was still early in its review with the Town but given its use, staff thought it should get in front of the Commission early for feedback.
The conditional use permit could come back to the Commission for a vote in a public hearing in April, according to principal planner Ashlee MacDonald. The permit does not need Council approval.
If approved, it would be Gilbert’s second in-patient behavioral hospital.
Copper Springs East was the first when it opened in 2020 with 72 patient beds and is located across the street from the proposed site for Talas.
Unlike Copper Springs, the proposed 24-hour Talas would also serve geriatric patients, 55 and older, according to MacDonald.
The project called for 73 parking spaces and two courtyards with no direct access to the public, she said, adding it would be a secured facility.
“The importance of building this secure facility in a location already zoned for this use and compatible with adjacent land uses is of crucial importance,” stated the applicant Evolve Ventures in a project narrative to the town.
“There are few sites in the Town that could accommodate for this need as well as this site, with its proximity to the non-age restricted Copper Springs East behavioral health facility and within the Val Vista Medical Growth Area.”
Surrounding the site are Copper Springs to the North, BB Living at Val Vista, three and four-bedroom apartments to the south and vacant lands east and west.
MacDonald pointed out that behavioral health hospitals are required to maintain a minimum 1,500-foot separation between the hospital’s property line and any school or daycare center property line.
Primrose School and Campo Verde High School are outside of that boundary at 2,000 feet and 2,500 feet, respectively, MacDonald said.
“My preference is it didn’t back up to residential use,” Commissioner Anthony Bianchi said. “But that’s just a preference. It doesn’t mean I’d be totally against it.”
Chairman Jan Simons agreed.
“I don’t have a problem at all with the use,” Simons said. “But with the residential, I do. It’s a little bit of a sticking spot but it’s not going to be something that would make me rule against this. I think it’s a good use, I think it’s something we definitely need.”
Commissioners also gave feedback on the building’s look with Commissioner Brian Andersen calling it a “nicely designed building.”
MacDonald said although it’s not required, Evolve Ventures is holding a virtual neighborhood meeting Feb. 10.