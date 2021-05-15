In 2018, Natalie Azar started her journey at Arizona State University with an interest in pursuing a career in dentistry but over the last four years has adjusted her vision to include a political dimension.
After taking a course on bioethics, she found herself becoming increasingly interested in biology law and policy.
“That course really opened my mind to a new side of biology and medical professions,” Azar said. “I found it really important to educate patients on their rights.
“Studying chemistry and biology, my major has always directed me to going into the medical profession and the more technical aspect of it. But that class really opened my eyes to a new side of it and really got me interested in law.”
Last week, the Gilbert resident was one of 18,000 ASU students who received their degrees.
That total was an 8 percent increase from spring 2020 – including more than 5,200 ASU Online students, a 24 percent increase over last May.
Of the overall student total, nearly 12,200 are undergraduates and more than 5,500 are graduate students. Nearly 6,900 students graduated with honors, the most ever for an individual class and a 5 percent increase over last spring.
And unlike last spring, when everything shifted remote, this time colleges will host a variety of in-person celebrations in addition to their virtual convocations.
Azar earned her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from ASU’s School of Life Sciences in The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Azar continued taking bioethics courses and last fall applied for the Arizona Legislative and Government Internship Program, which provides internships at a state agency, the Legislature, the governor’s office or the Arizona Supreme Court.
To her surprise, she was selected and served as the lead intern for the Republican House Caucus since January.
“I decided to apply because I think hands-on work is really important,” Azar said. “For me to transition from biology and taking labs, to more of the government/politics route, was nice for me to be able to work hands-on in the field.”
Azar works with the education and the health and human services committees for the House majority, attending stakeholder meetings, making agendas, setting meetings and researching upcoming bills.
Azar was also involved with ASU’s Society for Women in STEM and the Rotaract Club.
“ASU was the right school for me because it’s just such a diverse environment,” she said. “There are so many different people you can meet and learn from, so many different teachers that have come from all over the place that you can learn from. There are a lot of resources that you can utilize when going to ASU.”
She recalled transitioning from predental to politics was a challenge.
“Even before attending ASU, I always thought I wanted to go into dentistry,” Azar said. “I considered switching my major to something in the law field because I thought my biology major wouldn’t prepare me for anything.
“Now I realize it prepared me so much and I’ve learned so much through my major and gained so many skills that I would have never gotten if I had taken a political science or economics major. I’m really glad that I took the biology major.”
For incoming freshmen, Azar offers this advice: “Take advantage of all the academic resources ASU offers. I used the writing center, the tutoring center and the career center. Even just applying for this internship, I went to so many meetings to review my resume and do mock interviews.
“I’ve done pre-law advising, pre-health advising and I talked regularly to my academic adviser. There’s a lot of resources that ASU offers to students, so take advantage of it.”
Azar plans to take a year off and “would love to work somewhere in the field, maybe as a legal assistant, just to really learn and have that knowledge going into law school.”
“I also think it’s great to just have professional experience and take some time off to really appreciate going back to school. I’ve started studying for the LSAT, so my plan is to take the LSAT and start applying to law schools.
“In 10 years I would definitely love to graduate from law school,” she added. “I’m not sure exactly what field I would like to go into, but I just like to be able to mentor the incoming students because I’ve been mentored through this experience and I’d love to be able to give back to my community.”