A proposal to add an extra single-family home for a total of 13 houses on vacant agricultural land northwest of Lindsay Road and Galveston Street is too dense, say nearby neighbors.
Applicant Upfront Planning nonetheless garnered support from the Planning Commission last Wednesday with its request to rezone the 12.19 acres to smaller lot sizes of 35,000 square feet from the currently zoned 45,000 square feet for an infill project dubbed Gilbert 13.
“I actually have an acre and quarter piece of property there,” said Ryan Boehme. one fo three critics who opposed the proposal. “That’s why we moved to Gilbert, to have acreage and going down from that is taking away the values of what we have at this time.
“Gilbert has been the type of place we wanted to live because it’s where we can spread out and we have the setbacks and the distancing we need to have for the safety.”
Boehme said his biggest concern involved the entrance into the proposed subdivision.
“Basically, if they build the roadway to be the 50 feet they showed and proposed to us in the letters that they’ve sent us, that’s going to put it very close” to his property, said Boehme, whose home sits adjacent to the entryway. “They can’t encroach on my property. I’m concerned about the width of the road that’s going to come in there to get the access.”
Access would be provided via an easement that would connect to Lindsay Road through an existing shared driveway for one of the existing homes, according to the applicant. The easement would be dedicated to the town.
Perry Kastanis, who lives about half a mile south east of the site, said the surrounding homes are on acre lots.
“We bought in this area, as do my neighbors buy in this area, because of lot size,” he said. “We bought here for the space. We bought here for the lifestyle that is supported with it. There is no guarantee that this won’t be two-story or other higher properties in here.”
Kastanis also raised concerns of setting precedence for future projects.
“I am fervently asking you reject this idea,” he said. “We need to maintain the SF-43 size as it’s been the case for eons.”
Planner Kristen Devine said a virtual neighborhood meeting was held June 14 attended by a few residents, who didn’t voice a lot of concerns but expressed the desire for single-story homes only and for lots along the western portion of the project to be 43,000 square feet to provide a buffer with the existing homes there.
“It’s important to note that originally the applicant did want 14 lots,” Devine said. “But due to the shape of the parcel, minimal lot dimension requirements, the access and the roadway requirements from both traffic and fire, 14 lots were just not working and they did drop a lot to create 13 conforming lots.”
She said staff worked extensively with the applicant in three application meetings to configure the lots so that they would work in the space
Commissioner William Fay noted that two-story homes were currently allowed in the current SF-43 zone by right and if the town were to deny the request to increase the density, two-story buildings could be built now.
Devine said under both SF-45 and SF-35 buildings are allowed to be as high as 35 feet tall.
Commissioner Tyler Jones asked why staffs supported the change in zoning.
“In May of last year, the two lots just to the south of this vacant parcel were also rezoned to SF-35,” Devine said. “We tried to work out a layout with SF-43 and it just wasn’t working with costs for making money back. The SF-35 lots just seemed to work better with the layout. We don’t recommend that it goes any lower than that.”
Jessica Sarkissian with Upfront Planning said the lots would be sold off as semi-custom individually and stressed that the proposal was for one more unit. She also said the request is compatible with the Town’s General Plan.
“We did hammer it through several times trying to get things to work and then ended up reducing the zoning to get to the dedications,” Sarkissian said. “That’s basically where we are at.”
Jones questioned if the proposal really fit the General Plan of zero-to-one dwelling unit per acre for the area.
“We are at 1.05,” responded Sarkissian.
Vice Chairman Noah Mundt said too much time was being spent talking about the number of lots when that was not the issue at hand but rather the rezone.
He said if the rezone was approved, the applicant would then present a site plan that would have the number of lots.
Commissioners in general expressed support for the request.
“As the applicant pointed out, they are only requesting one additional lot,” Commissioner Brian Andersen said. “I think this is a good area for an infill project. I think it fits in well with the surrounding area.”
Jones, the sole dissenter in recommending approval to council, said he saw no justification for the rezone and that a majority of the surrounding properties are zoned SF-43.