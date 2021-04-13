The U.S. Navy has saluted a Gilbert native for his community involvement.
Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Hagerty received the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal earlier this month aboard USS Constitution, where he serves as a master-at-arms.
The Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal is awarded to service members who perform outstanding volunteer community service of a sustained, direct and consequential nature.
“I am glad I was able to give back to my community and represent the Navy in a positive way,” said Hagerty.
Hagerty has served in the Navy for 11 years and his previous duty stations include USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Naval Base Kitsap Harbor, Washington; Harbor Patrol Unit, Bahrain; and Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific-Bangor Harbor Patrol Unit, Washington.
Hagerty is a 2005 graduate of Mesquite High School.
Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.
USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
The USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.
The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.