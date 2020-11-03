The man accused of strangling a disabled veteran in his Gilbert home sits in jail with a $1 million secured appearance bond.
Jacob Kanakaholoka Samia, 32, was arrested last Monday at his apartment off of Val Vista Drive and faced first-degree murder and second-degree burglary charges. He made his initial court appearance on Oct. 26 and as of last week did not have an attorney.
Police said Samia was trying to flee the state because he did not return to work at Walmart and was seen packing a bag. Court records also show his wife filed for divorce in August.
Samia was originally arrested Oct. 11 after police found 73-year-old Frank Bernal gravely injured in his home.
At the time, Samia was looking at aggravated assault, criminal damage-deface and second-degree burglary charges and made bail the next day. The charges were dismissed pending DNA results, according to a court document.
Samia was re-arrested six days after Bernal died of his injures in the hospital.
The events leading to Bernal’s death began with Samia and his friends drinking during the evening of Oct. 10 with the last stop for the group at Cogburn’s Big Wings on Cooper Road.
Samia eventually left Cogburn’s and attempted to break into the adjoining Kure CBD and Vape shop by smashing the glass door with his fists, cutting his hands in the process, according to court documents.
Samia was unable to break into the smoke store and began walking east toward 131th Street.
A friend who was the designated driver took the others home first before reporting Samia to Gilbert Police at 2:28 a.m. Oct. 11, an hour after the attempted break-in.
Officers arrived to the vape shop and saw a blood trail traversing east from the store and followed it a half mile to Bernal’s home in the 800 block of 131st Street.
Police found blood on and inside a vehicle parked in the driveway. The blood trail led police to the rear of the home where they found the back security screen door and wood door damaged by the suspect forcing himself in, according to documents.
Police heard moaning coming from inside the home where there were signs of a struggle and found Bernal on the ground, bloodied.
Bernal was taken to Chandler Regional Hospital where he was hooked up to a breathing tube and placed in the trauma intensive care unit.
Police said Bernal was most likely sleeping when he was woken up by the suspect forcing his way into the home and he was attacked in his living room.
Because of his condition, Bernal could not give a statement to the police.
Police said Bernal had petechiae – pinpoint spots caused by broken capillaries – on his face and neck, which are signs of strangulation.
“Frank’s right side of his face showed signs of a bite mark and his earlobe was partially severed,” the court record read.
Police were able to apprehend Samia shortly after due to a 911 call from a resident near Elliot Road and Neely Street who reported a man covered in blood knocking on the door asking them to call 911.
Police arrived at the location, a mile north of Bernal’s house, and found Samia, who was under the influence of alcohol. According to police, Samia had a prior arrest for shoplifting in 2006 when he was 18.
The court document stated the hospital later reported that Bernal suffered a stroke due to his injuries.
Bernal was pronounced dead at 1:48 a.m., Oct. 20 and an autopsy completed the same day found that the injuries the victim received during the attack caused the stroke and ultimately his death, according to the court document.
Graveside services were held for Bernal last Friday at Mesa Cemetery.
Bernal, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, came from a founding family in Gilbert that established its roots in the community in 1915. His death came as a shock to family and friends.
Dianna Jennings, who worked with Bernal at USDA Rural Development since she joined the federal department in 1995, last week learned of the death.
“He was gentle,” Jennings said. “He was very respectful and kind and he was well-liked pretty much by everybody.”
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made on behalf of Frank to the Disabled American Veterans, DAV.org, East Valley Chapter #8, of which Frank was a lifetime member.