A trailer-size mural featuring Gilbert’s recreational amenities will roll through town next month to solicit the public’s feedback on what it wants to see for future parks, trails and program offerings.
As it reaches build-out, the town is launching a number of initiatives to engage the community to help develop a 10-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan, a guide for future decision-making. The last plan was adopted in 2014 and took two years to develop.
“We’re trying to be ultra-aggressive with the master plan,” Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmon said. “Really, we’ve just started.”
Carmona informed the Parks and Recreation Board April 11 on the department’s planned outreach efforts, which include numerous planned community meetings, digital engagement and the mural.
Staff also will visit with residents in local restaurants, pools and rec facilities.
The mural will be placed for the day at each of the town’s parks and recreational facilities during their busiest times, allowing people to write on the mural what they want to see in Gilbert, according to Carmona.
“We’re really excited to see it roll through town,” he said. “The biggest thing is to meet people where they are at.”
Instead of holding three to four public meetings to solicit feedback, Carmona said the department’s doing the opposite by using the model, “meet you where you are at.”
Carmona told the board that the more feedback from the public, the better the plan will be at the end.
“We want to go to the council and say, ‘we really reached the community,’” he said.
According to Carmona, there’s been 3,000 visits to the master plan’s website already and unofficially the top three wants so far are more recreation centers and sports complexes – especially in south Gilbert, followed by finishing construction of parks and more multi-use paths and open spaces.
The 115-acre Desert Sky near Power and Pecos roads and the 272-acre Gilbert Regional Park near Queen Creek and Higley roads both debuted their first phases in 2019.
Some of the public’s online feedback so far for future amenities included a farm-inspired park, reflecting the town’s agricultural roots; a family restroom at Southeast Regional Library for nursing mothers; an aquatic center, indoor pickleball courts and more adult tennis clinics.
Carmona told the board members that they will be instrumental in helping sort through the public comments and coming up with a recommendation to council for the plan.
Consultants will be involved, tasked with duties including evaluating the levels of service and assessing recreation programs, budget, operations, staffing, needs assessment and design standards.
The consultants also will hold workshops that will conclude with recommendations, priorities, implementation strategies, and an action plan.
A draft plan will be developed and presented for final approval.
Gilbert is expected to reach build-out in 2030 with a population of over 330,000. The current population is roughly 280,000.
Carmona also gave an update of the downtown’s Water Tower Plaza upgrade project, which is at 60% design completion.
“We’re looking at finishing the design in the summer,” he said, adding that it will take 11 months to construct with completion anticipated for September 2024.
Since the plaza’s debut in 2008, it has become one of the premier open spaces in the heart of the Heritage District and attracts thousands of visitors each year who go there for events or just to eat lunch.
But over time, the 0.7-acre park has aged and has out-of-date technology for the pump, electrical and irrigation systems.