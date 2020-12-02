Diversified Partners plans to break ground next year for an 11-acre development that will include a hotel, offices and retail at the southeast corner of Val Vista Drive and Mercy Road.
The mixed-use project Mercy Val Vista Center – with a total of five buildings – is directly south of Dignity’s Mercy Gilbert Hospital and lies in the heart of the Mercy Gilbert medical district.
“It will be in two phases but that could change,” said Jennifer Hill, senior vice president of brokerage and leasing for Diversified Partners, which recently purchased the land. “We should be opening end of year 2021.”
Hill said the project has attracted a large amount of interest from quick-service and fast-casual restaurants, financial users, nail salons, dental and medical providers.
“We also have a large, multi-story medical office building planned to the east of the retail and have interest from hospitality as well,” she added.
Diversified Partners has teamed up with Andy Jackson to co-develop the property.
The two-story retail/restaurant/office space planned on the western portion of the site on the frontage of Val Vista Drive will include drive-thru restaurants that actually go through the buildings.
It is a similar concept to Diversified Partner’s project on Scottsdale Road and Chauncey Lane, where the restaurant Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers is located.
The eastern half of the property is planned for a five-story medical building, a six-level parking garage and a five-story extended-stay hotel. Offsite work will begin in the first quarter of 2021.
“This is a legacy property that will grow in importance for years to come,” said Walt Brown, founder and CEO of Diversified Partners.
“The Town of Gilbert has been wonderful to work with in expediting permitting for this site,” he added. “We are very appreciative and expect the rest of the process to go smoothly.”
Diversified Partners also has purchased the property directly to the south and plans to develop a fuel station along with two freestanding quick-service restaurants to meet the demand for such services.
When the project made its way through the town approval process, staff said the proposed restaurant and commercial will be highly used by people who work in the area and provide services currently not offered on the east side of Val Vista Drive.
The site is located within the Val Vista Medical Growth Area, where Mercy Gilbert Medical Center has spurred growth in medical offices, medical research and rehabilitation and care facilities.
The town anticipated the area will continue to grow with medical offices, general offices and business-park land uses supported by mixed-use, commercial and hospitality uses.